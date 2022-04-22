'Not Finished': Twitter Goes Berserk as Vintage Dhoni Powers CSK to Thrilling Last-ball Win

Vintage Dhoni lit up the DY Patil Stadium and the Internet by finishing off in style once again and this time against Mumbai Indians to hand the Rohit Sharma-led team their seventh straight defeat in IPL 2022. Incidentally, Mumbai Indians became the first team in the history of IPL to lose seven contests in a row. The match tilted to the Mumbai side as Chennai Super Kings needed 17 runs to win off the last six deliveries while chasing the former’s modest total of 156. Difficult, yes, but all hopes were pinned on Dhoni who has been in a similar situation that cannot be counted on fingers.

Dhoni smashed a maximum, followed by a couple of boundaries to snatch away victory from MI’s jaws. The 40-year-old cricketer returned with 28 off 13 balls.

Not finished? Twitterati thought so.

Of course, there were memes.

Dhoni changing the game in last over #CSKvsMi pic.twitter.com/C1TJ6tJeTF — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 21, 2022

Earlier, CKS won the toss and opted to bowl against winless Mumbai Indians. Pacer Mukesh Choudhary wreaked havoc with the new ball, registering figures of 3 for 19 in his spell. He accounted for Rohit Sharma (0) and Ishan Kishan (0) in the first over and then dismissed Dewald Brewis (4), leaving Mumbai reeling at 23/3.

