4-MIN READ

Dhoni, One of the Richest Cricketers in the World, Donates Rs 1 Lakh to Fight Coronavirus

File image of MS Dhoni / News18.

A tweet stating that a 12th grader had donated Rs 2.5 lakh to PM's relief fund was further used by Twitterati to mock Dhoni's contribution.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
"His single shopping bill would have more amount than his contribution."

Donations from all quarters have been pouring in ever since PM Modi announced a 21-day curfew in India to combat the spread of coronavirus infection.

After the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an economic relief package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore to help the poor tide over financial distress arising due to pan-India lockdown, sportspersons across the country have stepped in to do their bit in helping those in need.

While star sprinter Hima Das donated a month's salary to Assam government, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar chipped in Rs 25 lakh each to PM and CM's relief funds to assist the worst hit.

Amidst this, reports of India's most celebrated cricketer and veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni making a contribution of Rs 1 Lakh through a Pune based NGO, started flooding social media on Friday.

While any and every contribution to help the cause is praiseworthy and equally lauded by netizens, an amount of Rs 1 lakh donation from one of the richest cricketers in the world did not sit well with the Internet.






A tweet stating that a 12th grader had donated Rs 2.5 lakh to PM's relief fund was further used by Twitterati to mock Dhoni's contribution.


However, several came in Dhoni's defence and argued that the donation was made only for an NGO and not PM's relief fund.



Dhoni is one of the richest cricketers in the world with a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $170 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. The cricketer was No. 5 spot on the 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list.

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu on Thursday donated a sum of Rs 10 lakh to combat the spread of coronavirus. Sindhu has donated Rs 5 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Former Indian skipper and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly donated free rice worth Rs 50 lakh.

Internationally, tennis great Roger Federer and his wife Mirka have donated 1 million Swiss Francs (approx Rs 7.7 crore) to the most vulnerable families fighting coronavirus in Switzerland.








View this post on Instagram


These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland. Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy! Dies sind herausfordernde Zeiten für uns alle und niemand sollte zurückgelassen werden. Mirka und ich haben beschlossen, persönlich eine Million Schweizer Franken für die am stärksten gefährdeten Familien in der Schweiz zu spenden. Unser Beitrag ist nur ein Anfang. Wir hoffen, dass sich andere anschließen, um noch mehr bedürftige Familien zu unterstützen. Gemeinsam können wir diese Krise überwinden! Bleibt gesund! Nous vivons une période difficile pour nous tous et personne ne doit être laissé pour compte. Mirka et moi avons décidé de personnellement faire don d'un million de francs suisses aux familles les plus défavorisées en Suisse. Notre contribution n'est qu'un début. Nous espérons que d'autres se joindront à nous pour aider encore plus de familles dans le besoin. Ensemble, nous pouvons surmonter cette crise! Restez en bonne santé!


A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) on


