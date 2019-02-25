LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
3-min read

'Dhoni Please Retire': MSD Faces Heat on Twitter After Slow Knock in 1st T20I Against Australia

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is considered one of the best finishers in the game of cricket, looked rusty and his slow knock of 29 off 37 balls came under much criticism from the cricket fans.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2019, 9:56 AM IST
File image of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Australia picked up a thrilling three-wicket win over India at the first T20I at Visakhapatnam on Sunday after Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins kept their nerve and scored 14 runs in the final over, bowled by Umesh Yadav.

Put in to bat first by Aussie skipper Aaron Finch, India finished with a below-par score of 126 for the loss of 7 wickets, with top scores coming from KL Rahul 50 (36), Dhoni 29 (37), and Virat Kohli 24 (17).

However, Dhoni, who had lifted the man of the series award last month in Australia, looked rusty and his snail-paced innings of 29 off 37 balls came under much criticism from cricket fans on Sunday. The 37-year-old's contribution with the bat came at a strike rate of 78.37, the second-lowest by an India batsman in a 35-ball T20 innings.

While Dhoni's 29 did help India steady its ship, Australia scoring the winning runs on the very last ball of the match made his innings stick out like a sore thumb.

To express their displeasure, furious fans flocked to Twitter to criticise the veteran.








































Richardson picked up eight runs off the first four balls of Umesh Yadav's over, which included a four.

Cummins took strike needing 6 runs off the last 2 balls. A wide delivery by Umesh Yadav was punished through the covers for four.

With two runs needed off the last ball, Cummins hit the ball down the wicket, and the Australian batsmen scrambled home to pick up a nail-biting win.

As a result, Umesh Yadav too faced the wrath of cricket fans.










The two nations will be meeting for the next T20I encounter on Wednesday, February 27.
