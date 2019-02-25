'Dhoni Please Retire': MSD Faces Heat on Twitter After Slow Knock in 1st T20I Against Australia
Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is considered one of the best finishers in the game of cricket, looked rusty and his slow knock of 29 off 37 balls came under much criticism from the cricket fans.
File image of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Put in to bat first by Aussie skipper Aaron Finch, India finished with a below-par score of 126 for the loss of 7 wickets, with top scores coming from KL Rahul 50 (36), Dhoni 29 (37), and Virat Kohli 24 (17).
However, Dhoni, who had lifted the man of the series award last month in Australia, looked rusty and his snail-paced innings of 29 off 37 balls came under much criticism from cricket fans on Sunday. The 37-year-old's contribution with the bat came at a strike rate of 78.37, the second-lowest by an India batsman in a 35-ball T20 innings.
While Dhoni's 29 did help India steady its ship, Australia scoring the winning runs on the very last ball of the match made his innings stick out like a sore thumb.
To express their displeasure, furious fans flocked to Twitter to criticise the veteran.
Ball to Dhoni #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/XPqVIHoh3B— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) February 24, 2019
#INDvAUS— Faking News (@fakingnews) February 24, 2019
Waiting for Dhoni to hit his first boundary of the innings pic.twitter.com/zzZ2kh6I3s
Dhoni is hitting towards fielders every ball just to check which fielder is weak, so he could utilize it in World Cup. Legend! #INDvAUS— (@FarziCricketer) February 24, 2019
Ideally Dhoni should be sitting in his apartment's park discussing politics with retired uncles of his colony instead of being in the playing eleven.#INDvAUS— Mansi (@wtfmansi) February 24, 2019
MS Dhoni is a great batsman who has played many knocks for the winning cause.— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 24, 2019
Sometimes for India, sometimes for the opposition.
Does MSD think only he can bat..?..— Akshay Hegde (@AAkshayHegde) February 24, 2019
Doesnt good sight to see that he can't even give strike to #9 and he himself won't score.. not good at all..#Dhoni #INDvAUS
Dhoni! Please retire or call in sick we don't want you in that flight to England for world cup. Please dont ruin all the good memories of past. #INDvAUS— Vikash Kumar (@vikashkmr138) February 24, 2019
Me...waitin for Dhoni's finishing skills #Dhoni #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/biiuVhLyAW— Deepak (@imdeepak1599) February 24, 2019
*whole India is Blaming Umesh Yadav for the loss.— Not Arun Jaitley (@ArainJutley) February 24, 2019
Dhoni rn#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/GrY89n9zKp
Two players perform as per expectations these days.— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 24, 2019
Dhoni will give you dots, Umesh won't.
Dhoni and Umesh to each other after the match #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/eX3VbgcZqO— R A N (@engineerdhir) February 24, 2019
MS Dhoni after seeing memes on Umesh Yadav instead of him 😂 #INDvAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/fzMIRbfSPk— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) February 24, 2019
Please Retire #Dhoni— kunal ganotra (@GanotraKunal) February 24, 2019
Why don't you understand that you're not good enough for Indian cricket team anymore.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/8abcUee0Av
Richardson picked up eight runs off the first four balls of Umesh Yadav's over, which included a four.
Cummins took strike needing 6 runs off the last 2 balls. A wide delivery by Umesh Yadav was punished through the covers for four.
With two runs needed off the last ball, Cummins hit the ball down the wicket, and the Australian batsmen scrambled home to pick up a nail-biting win.
As a result, Umesh Yadav too faced the wrath of cricket fans.
Indian fans going to meet dhoni and Umesh. #indvsaus pic.twitter.com/P0VIHTOaCm— Shubham (@Shubh_saini_) February 25, 2019
Umesh Yadav pulling off what Gautam Gambhir could never do. Stealing the credit from MD Dhoni.— rohitswarrior1 (@The_Sleigher) February 24, 2019
It was a comeback match for Umesh Yadav. He did well. Helped Australia come back in the game. #IndvAus— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) February 24, 2019
The two nations will be meeting for the next T20I encounter on Wednesday, February 27.
