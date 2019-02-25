'Dhoni Please Retire': MSD Faces Heat on Twitter After Slow Knock in 1st T20I Against Australia

#INDvAUS



Waiting for Dhoni to hit his first boundary of the innings pic.twitter.com/zzZ2kh6I3s — Faking News (@fakingnews) February 24, 2019

Dhoni is hitting towards fielders every ball just to check which fielder is weak, so he could utilize it in World Cup. Legend! #INDvAUS — (@FarziCricketer) February 24, 2019

Ideally Dhoni should be sitting in his apartment's park discussing politics with retired uncles of his colony instead of being in the playing eleven.#INDvAUS — Mansi (@wtfmansi) February 24, 2019

MS Dhoni is a great batsman who has played many knocks for the winning cause.



Sometimes for India, sometimes for the opposition. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 24, 2019

Does MSD think only he can bat..?..



Doesnt good sight to see that he can't even give strike to #9 and he himself won't score.. not good at all..#Dhoni #INDvAUS — Akshay Hegde (@AAkshayHegde) February 24, 2019

Dhoni! Please retire or call in sick we don't want you in that flight to England for world cup. Please dont ruin all the good memories of past. #INDvAUS — Vikash Kumar (@vikashkmr138) February 24, 2019

*whole India is Blaming Umesh Yadav for the loss.

Dhoni rn#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/GrY89n9zKp — Not Arun Jaitley (@ArainJutley) February 24, 2019

Two players perform as per expectations these days.



Dhoni will give you dots, Umesh won't. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 24, 2019

Dhoni and Umesh to each other after the match #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/eX3VbgcZqO — R A N (@engineerdhir) February 24, 2019

MS Dhoni after seeing memes on Umesh Yadav instead of him 😂 #INDvAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/fzMIRbfSPk — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) February 24, 2019

Please Retire #Dhoni

Why don't you understand that you're not good enough for Indian cricket team anymore.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/8abcUee0Av — kunal ganotra (@GanotraKunal) February 24, 2019

Indian fans going to meet dhoni and Umesh. #indvsaus pic.twitter.com/P0VIHTOaCm — Shubham (@Shubh_saini_) February 25, 2019

Umesh Yadav pulling off what Gautam Gambhir could never do. Stealing the credit from MD Dhoni. — rohitswarrior1 (@The_Sleigher) February 24, 2019

It was a comeback match for Umesh Yadav. He did well. Helped Australia come back in the game. #IndvAus — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) February 24, 2019