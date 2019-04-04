Dhoni Receives a Rare 'Mankad' Warning From Krunal Pandya and Fans are Not Amused

A Mankad "attempt" from Krunal to Dhoni?! Man, imagine that. Dhoni was well back in his crease though. He is too smart for that. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 3, 2019

If #krunal dared to mankad #dhoni he may have faced the wrath of a nation. #MIvCSK — JohnnyBoy (@JohnnyBuoooy) April 3, 2019

Imagine if Krunal got Dhoni with a mankad there, scenes. #MIvCSK #VivoIPL #IPL12 — The cricket pavilion (@PavilionPatter) April 3, 2019

Ok there goes that 'if it was Dhoni' for Mankad argument.. — Harisankar (@harish_staycalm) April 3, 2019

What's with reports of Krunal trying to mankad Dhoni??? He just stopped in his tracks to see what the batsman was trying. Did it a couple of times last year too. Now are we calling every such delivery a mankad attempt?? #MIvCSK #IPL2019 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 4, 2019