Dhoni Review System: Twitter Roasts Dinesh Karthik For Wrong DRS Call in KKR vs SRH Match
Cricket fans on Sunday reminded Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Dinesh Karthik why DRS is called the 'Dhoni Review System.'
Image posted by Dinesh Karthik / Twitter.
Led by Dinesh Karthik, Kolkata Knight Riders were searching for early wickets when leg-spinner Piyush Chawla bowled a good-length ball and struck the SRH batsman David Warner on the pads in his second over. A huge appeal by Karthik and Chawla followed but the ground umpire remained unmoved and judged him not out. Convinced that Warner was a gonner, wicket-keeper Karthik had a brief discussion with Chawla before going upstairs for the DRS.
The replays showed that the ball had, in fact, pitched outside the leg, proving Karthik wrong and KKR losing the crucial review.
Reminding him that it was "Dhoni Review System" and not "Dinesh Review System," Twitterati came out in full force to mock the KKR skipper.
They said Dinesh Karthik is an intelligent cricketer... 😂😂😂 #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/XAGdVtyPNN— Aditya (@forwardshortleg) March 24, 2019
Shocking DRS call by Dinesh Karthik.— Siddharth Jha (@jha_siddhus91) March 24, 2019
That's why Dhoni is such a great wicket keeper.
#KKRvSRH
This is the difference between a #Dhoni Review System and a #DineshKarthik Review System! Both are #DRS, but miles apart from each other when it comes to the accuracy and logic! #KKRvSRH #IPL #IPL2019— Sayan Dey (@sayan_dey) March 24, 2019
Dinesh Karthik taking DRS judgement. #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/5QDXYMKtAA— Bade Chote (@badechote) March 24, 2019
You can't copy Dhoni Review System...😂😂😂😂@DineshKarthik @IPL #KKRvSRH— Àkshay Kakade (@akshaykakade61) March 24, 2019
DRS means 'Dhoni review system'— Tripal Bañña (@BannaTripal) March 24, 2019
Not 'Dinesh review system'
Such a bad review taken from KKR skipper #IPL2019 #IPL #Dhoni @msdhoni
That was one of the worst reviews ever. In the history of DRS. Wasn't even appeal-worthy. #KKRvSRH— Kunal Tolani 🏏⚡ (@Kunal_jt) March 24, 2019
Pathetic reviews taken by Indian Players continue. Dinesh Karthik the culprit on this occasion!— RG (@2_rg) March 24, 2019
It’s like they don’t know fundamental rules of LBW!
Everything that hits the pads is out! #IPL2019
Luckily for Karthik, KKR eventually emerged on the winning side after Andre Russell's late heroics 49 (19) including four sixes and boundaries each and Shubham Gill's crucial knock of 18 (10) helped the home team chase down Sunrisers' score of 181.
With his 85 in 53, SRH's Warner was the top scorer in the thrilling Sunday contest.
You can watch the highlights here.
