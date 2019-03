Dhoni Review System: Twitter Roasts Dinesh Karthik For Wrong DRS Call in KKR vs SRH Match

They said Dinesh Karthik is an intelligent cricketer... 😂😂😂 #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/XAGdVtyPNN — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) March 24, 2019

Over the years, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s immaculate judgement on the Decision Review System (DRS) has led to the system being renamed as ‘Dhoni Review System’ by his admirers. And the term started trending once again, but for all the wrong reasons, when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic Eden Gardens in the ongoing Indian Premier League on Sunday.Led by Dinesh Karthik, Kolkata Knight Riders were searching for early wickets when leg-spinner Piyush Chawla bowled a good-length ball and struck the SRH batsman David Warner on the pads in his second over. A huge appeal by Karthik and Chawla followed but the ground umpire remained unmoved and judged him not out. Convinced that Warner was a gonner, wicket-keeper Karthik had a brief discussion with Chawla before going upstairs for the DRS.The replays showed that the ball had, in fact, pitched outside the leg, proving Karthik wrong and KKR losing the crucial review.Reminding him that it was "Dhoni Review System" and not "Dinesh Review System," Twitterati came out in full force to mock the KKR skipper.Luckily for Karthik, KKR eventually emerged on the winning side after Andre Russell's late heroics 49 (19) including four sixes and boundaries each and Shubham Gill's crucial knock of 18 (10) helped the home team chase down Sunrisers' score of 181.With his 85 in 53, SRH's Warner was the top scorer in the thrilling Sunday contest.You can watch the highlights here