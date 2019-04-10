Dhoni Smiling and Obliging to Imran Tahir's DRS Request Has Left Fans in Awe

Imran Tahir insists and MS Dhoni sheepishly signals for the DRS. Dhoni already has raised his hand to signal it. He was always ready to oblige. #CSKvKKR #WhistlePodu #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/g5uZw4a8R1 — Deepak Raj Verma (@DeVeDeTr) April 9, 2019

Dhoni's Smile When Tahir Convinced him to go for DRS. pic.twitter.com/V12d1xogW1 — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) April 9, 2019

That Smile MS Dhoni Gives When Imran Tahir Ask Him To Take Review And Dhoni Takes Reviews Only For Imran Tahir Even Though He Knows That Was Not Out



DRS - DHONI REVIEW SYSTEM #CSKvsKKR — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) April 9, 2019

Aise kon Review leta h bhai #MSDhoni is confidentially sure that the batsman is not out inspite he took review to favour #tahir

So shut your mouth for not considering #DRS as Dhoni Review System. pic.twitter.com/XkQrvYjdZP — Manuranjan Singham (@mr_singham) April 9, 2019

Dhoni b like chal tere liye DRS leleta hoon, tu bhi kya yaad rakhega https://t.co/rC3YQTzqHZ — the_chan_chan_man (@jazzy_gumbo) April 9, 2019

These guys are laughing after asking for DRS against Russell. How can you not love this bunch? — K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) April 9, 2019

Dhoni's Smile When Tahir Convinced him to go for DRS. pic.twitter.com/y3uxeRJjGm — MiR AfZal (@MiROfficial10) April 9, 2019

When you retweet a tweet you don't like because someone sends a link for the 17th time. #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/sb38rrneLq — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 9, 2019

When you convince your dad for a Goa trip by saying 'No Booze'. pic.twitter.com/O59qJLJNrN — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 9, 2019

When you right Swipe on Tinder even though you know you won't get a match. #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/nIjl98kZdt — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 9, 2019