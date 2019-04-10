Dhoni Smiling and Obliging to Imran Tahir's DRS Request Has Left Fans in Awe
While Dhoni's DRS calls mostly go in his favour, Tuesday's Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash saw a decision go against him but only after he gave in to over-enthusiastic Imran Tahir's request.
Screenshot from IPL/BCCI video | @DHONIism / Twitter.
The case in point happened during the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders' contest at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, when Imran Tahir bowled a leg-spinner and trapped the dangerous man Andre Russell in front of the stumps in 15th over.
KKR, who were already reeling at 74/6, looked in grave trouble when Tahir was convinced that Russell was a gonner despite the on-field umpire paying no heed to his loud appeals. An animated Tahir then sprinted towards his skipper, requesting him to go upstairs. Dhoni, who was rather unconvinced, responded with a big smile to his bowler and obliged with a hand gesture to the TV umpire.
The verdict was revealed soon and DRS showed that the ball was, in fact, missing the stumps. And just like that, CSK lost the review as the on-field umpire had already called it not out.
Imran Tahir insists and MS Dhoni sheepishly signals for the DRS. Dhoni already has raised his hand to signal it. He was always ready to oblige. #CSKvKKR #WhistlePodu #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/g5uZw4a8R1— Deepak Raj Verma (@DeVeDeTr) April 9, 2019
The instance once again reminded us that Dhoni is the king of reviews and Twitter was in awe for him.
Dhoni's Smile When Tahir Convinced him to go for DRS. pic.twitter.com/V12d1xogW1— DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) April 9, 2019
That Smile MS Dhoni Gives When Imran Tahir Ask Him To Take Review And Dhoni Takes Reviews Only For Imran Tahir Even Though He Knows That Was Not Out— Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) April 9, 2019
DRS - DHONI REVIEW SYSTEM #CSKvsKKR
Aise kon Review leta h bhai #MSDhoni is confidentially sure that the batsman is not out inspite he took review to favour #tahir— Manuranjan Singham (@mr_singham) April 9, 2019
So shut your mouth for not considering #DRS as Dhoni Review System. pic.twitter.com/XkQrvYjdZP
This smile matters the most #CSKvKKR #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/3T5eQVli4s— Srishti Jain (@srishtimjain) April 9, 2019
#Dhoni's Smile #CSK #msd#MSDhoni #CSKvKKR #ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/mk1lwdQKT3— Rowdy Baby (@Rowdy_babyy) April 9, 2019
Smile Of The Day#CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/ZEFL4L0EFS— DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) April 9, 2019
Dhoni b like chal tere liye DRS leleta hoon, tu bhi kya yaad rakhega https://t.co/rC3YQTzqHZ— the_chan_chan_man (@jazzy_gumbo) April 9, 2019
These guys are laughing after asking for DRS against Russell. How can you not love this bunch?— K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) April 9, 2019
Dhoni's Smile When Tahir Convinced him to go for DRS. pic.twitter.com/y3uxeRJjGm— MiR AfZal (@MiROfficial10) April 9, 2019
There were memes as well, of course.
When you retweet a tweet you don't like because someone sends a link for the 17th time. #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/sb38rrneLq— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 9, 2019
When you convince your dad for a Goa trip by saying 'No Booze'. pic.twitter.com/O59qJLJNrN— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 9, 2019
When you right Swipe on Tinder even though you know you won't get a match. #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/nIjl98kZdt— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 9, 2019
Unlike the review, the match went in CSK's favour after the home team restricted KKR to 108 for 9 in 20 overs, with Deepak Chahar picking three and spinners Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir picking up two wickets each.
That score could have been lower had it not been for an unbeaten 44-ball 50 from Russell. CSK took their time and finished the chase in 17.2 overs, with Faf du Plessis leading the way with a 45-ball 43*. This was Chennai Super Kings' fifth victory of the tournament and are currently placed right on top of the points table.
Also Watch
-
In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
-
Tuesday 09 April , 2019
Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'I Hope for a Day When There Will be All India Queer Congress', Says Harish Iyer on Entry in Politics
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Facebook Says it Has Made Headway Against Abuses Ahead of Polls
- Malaika Arora Claps Back at Trolls, Posts 'Keep Your Opinions and Negativity to Yourself'
- IPL 2019 | Malinga Joins Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead of KXIP Clash
- Alia Bhatt on Saying 'I Love You' to Ranbir Kapoor at an Awards Show: It Was Very Personal
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s