LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Dhoni Smiling and Obliging to Imran Tahir's DRS Request Has Left Fans in Awe

While Dhoni's DRS calls mostly go in his favour, Tuesday's Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash saw a decision go against him but only after he gave in to over-enthusiastic Imran Tahir's request.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 10, 2019, 11:09 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Dhoni Smiling and Obliging to Imran Tahir's DRS Request Has Left Fans in Awe
Screenshot from IPL/BCCI video | @DHONIism / Twitter.
Loading...
Over the years, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s immaculate judgement on the Decision Review System (DRS) has led to the system being renamed the ‘Dhoni Review System’ by his admirers. While Dhoni's DRS calls mostly go in his favour, Tuesday's IPL clash saw a decision go against him but only after he gave in to his over-enthusiastic bowler.

The case in point happened during the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders' contest at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, when Imran Tahir bowled a leg-spinner and trapped the dangerous man Andre Russell in front of the stumps in 15th over.

KKR, who were already reeling at 74/6, looked in grave trouble when Tahir was convinced that Russell was a gonner despite the on-field umpire paying no heed to his loud appeals. An animated Tahir then sprinted towards his skipper, requesting him to go upstairs. Dhoni, who was rather unconvinced, responded with a big smile to his bowler and obliged with a hand gesture to the TV umpire.

The verdict was revealed soon and DRS showed that the ball was, in fact, missing the stumps. And just like that, CSK lost the review as the on-field umpire had already called it not out.




The instance once again reminded us that Dhoni is the king of reviews and Twitter was in awe for him.




























There were memes as well, of course.










Unlike the review, the match went in CSK's favour after the home team restricted KKR to 108 for 9 in 20 overs, with Deepak Chahar picking three and spinners Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir picking up two wickets each.

That score could have been lower had it not been for an unbeaten 44-ball 50 from Russell. CSK took their time and finished the chase in 17.2 overs, with Faf du Plessis leading the way with a 45-ball 43*. This was Chennai Super Kings' fifth victory of the tournament and are currently placed right on top of the points table.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram