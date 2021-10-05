CHANGE LANGUAGE
Dhoni Trolled Over 'Test Innings' Against DC as CSK Lose in Low-scoring Thriller

MS Dhoni could only manage 18 in 27 deliveries for Chennai Super Kings in the low-scoring, yet thrilling IPL encounter against Delhi Capitals on Monday.

In the world of T20 cricket, every ball counts. 100% strike rate isn’t considered exceptional. Every batter is heavily scrutinised for their slow-paced innings, even when it has come from the bat of veteran cricketer MS Dhoni. Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni faced the wrath of disgruntled fans on social media on Monday after the Yellow Army posted a sub-par target of 137, which Delhi Capitals slowly but surely achieved with three wickets and two deliveries to spare. DC’s Shimron Hetmyer ensured there was no twist in the tale during the last few overs as his invaluable innings of 28 put DC right at the top of the points table. With both the teams already in the playoffs, a CSK loss didn’t hurt much but what didn’t sit well with fans was Dhoni taking 27 deliveries for his 18 at a strike rate of 67.

There were, however, several who backed the CSK skipper.

Earlier, Ziva, who was seated at the stands of Dubai International Stadium with her mother Sakshi, was captured with folded hands and shut eyes as Delhi Capitals needed 28 runs in 3 overs after Chennai Super Kings posted a low target of 137. The end result may not have been in the favour of her father Dhoni but Ziva’s innocence won cricket fans over and they couldn’t stop from sharing the sight of the adorable kid rooting for CSK.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

October 05, 2021