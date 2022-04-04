Dhoni Trolled Over 'Test Innings' Against Punjab Kings after CSK's Third Defeat in IPL 2022

Chasing the target of 181 set by Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings fans were in for a rude shock. 10/1 quickly turned into 14/2, 22/3 was followed by 23/4, and eventually, the Chennai scoreboard read 36/5. Half the CSK side was back in the dugout inside 8 overs. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, considered one of the best in the game, played a watchful innings. While Shivam Dube began the counterattack from the other end, playing a quickfire 57 that included three maximums, Dhoni’s strike rate in the improbable run-chase stayed well below 100 through his innings. When Dube departed, Dhoni did bring the crowd to its feet with a maximum and a four but it was too little too late for CSK as the defending champions faced their third consecutive defeat in IPL 2022.

Dhoni’s innings elicited mixed reactions. While many roasted the veteran with memes, others felt that the 40-year-old was put in an unsalvageable position.

Dhoni at 5 down coming to bat in 8th over pic.twitter.com/nA0sYg5uEx— J  (@jaynildave) April 3, 2022

Dube and dhoni partnership pic.twitter.com/WcxboHHzdW— Navneeth (@NavneethKarun) April 3, 2022

*Dhoni takes a single when Required RR is 15*Commentators - pic.twitter.com/SZckooo2Xm — Mayur (@thehumourholic) April 3, 2022

Kids watching him today will never understand how good Dhoni was. pic.twitter.com/x2wYMmHmg9— Div (@div_yumm) April 3, 2022

Many times in high run chases, Dhoni plays slow, creates pressure, other batsmen gets out trying to slog, and then he changes bat, stays not out and statpads after team loses the game. Still Thala Fans say that he would have made them win if others stayed on creach, i mean how pic.twitter.com/b1lKPw2bcD— Harshit (@OffTheMarkk_) April 3, 2022

Why do commentators fear in criticising Dhoni's slow batting ? Scoring 23 off 28 when required run rate is 12 is literally crime.— One Handed Six Academy (@1handed_6) April 3, 2022

110 Required of 48 balls.Meanwhile, Thala Dhoni - pic.twitter.com/UOIL8wQQEE — Saravanan (@reversepaddle) April 3, 2022

Will there be any talk at all about how Dhoni’s slow innings cost CSK a chance to make a match out of it? Maybe once commentators stop going gaga about everything Dhoni does, there’s a chance! PS: Before you start abusing in replies, I know what Dhoni has done in past! #PBKSvCSK— Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) April 3, 2022

Do you think a fiery innings from Dhoni could have changed the fate of Chennai Super Kings on Sunday?

