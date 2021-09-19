Dhoni Trolled With Memes as Mumbai Indians Humiliate CSK Top-order in IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians kickstarted the first match of the second phase of the Covid-hit IPL 2021 in the best possible manner after Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first. That decision turned south quickly when Kieron Pollard-led Men in Blue wreak havoc on the top order of CSK. The scorecard went from 1/1 to 7/3 to 24/4 in no time. Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali departed with ducks each to their name, while Ambati Rayudu returned retired hurt (0) after a nasty blow to his arm. But perhaps the dismissal of Dhoni when his side was in all sorts of trouble triggered trolling and meme fest on microblogging site Twitter.

Hockey chal raha hai ya Cricket— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 19, 2021

raina never recovered from the short ball trauma.😔💔 pic.twitter.com/t9wAvLH4Mo— hahaha // Kisses Supplier. (@innahsaar) September 19, 2021

Even Raina's bat was like "Ew I don't wanna be associated with you"#CSKvMI— Not Daniel Alexander (@_UnrealDaniel) September 19, 2021

Dhoni should become mentor of CSK as well— Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) September 19, 2021

*Ravindra Jadeja walks in to hit some sixes*MS Dhoni: pic.twitter.com/T9V393g8Nt — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) September 19, 2021

Dhoni to his dad Rohit Sharma in IPL #Dhoni #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/uzS7CcayO4— Come On CSK 💛 (@madam_jadeja) September 19, 2021

To their credit, CSK made an incredible comeback thanks to gritty yet exciting innings by opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad (88 off 58) who took the Yellow Army to 156/6.

Earlier during the toss, Dhoni said: “Setting a target will be a better option. Same for everyone. I can’t say if it’s a good break or not. Once tournament starts, you get into some sort of rhythm but this season it’s new and maybe us cricketers will start loving it. Seven games, then a break, and seven more. It comes down to how you play on that day in the shortest form. We’ll try to do the basics right and focus on the process."

