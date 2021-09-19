CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Dhoni Trolled With Memes as Mumbai Indians Humiliate CSK Top-order in IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings have a horror start against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 clash on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings have a horror start against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 clash on Sunday.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to bat first against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 clash on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians kickstarted the first match of the second phase of the Covid-hit IPL 2021 in the best possible manner after Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first. That decision turned south quickly when Kieron Pollard-led Men in Blue wreak havoc on the top order of CSK. The scorecard went from 1/1 to 7/3 to 24/4 in no time. Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali departed with ducks each to their name, while Ambati Rayudu returned retired hurt (0) after a nasty blow to his arm. But perhaps the dismissal of Dhoni when his side was in all sorts of trouble triggered trolling and meme fest on microblogging site Twitter.

To their credit, CSK made an incredible comeback thanks to gritty yet exciting innings by opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad (88 off 58) who took the Yellow Army to 156/6.

Earlier during the toss, Dhoni said: “Setting a target will be a better option. Same for everyone. I can’t say if it’s a good break or not. Once tournament starts, you get into some sort of rhythm but this season it’s new and maybe us cricketers will start loving it. Seven games, then a break, and seven more. It comes down to how you play on that day in the shortest form. We’ll try to do the basics right and focus on the process."

first published:September 19, 2021, 20:37 IST