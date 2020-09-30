Dhoni's CSK Falls to 8th Spot on IPL 2020 Points Table After SRH Vs DC Clash and Fans Have a Field Day

"CSK at the bottom of the points table. Trust 2020 you to show you things you never imagined."

Winless Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their first victory in the ongoing IPL 2020 season after the team displayed an all-around effort against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

A sublime fifty by opener Jonny Bairstow (53 off 48) and handy innings by David Warner (45 off 33) and Kane Williamson (41 off 26) helped SRH post a competitive total of 162/4 in their designated 20 overs.

Defending the total, SRH's Rashid Khan put up a stellar bowling spell, scalping 3 in his four overs while giving away only 14 runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, on the other hand, returned with two wickets and despite promising starts from Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals fell 15 runs short of the target. This was DC's first loss of the tournament.

SRH who were placed at the bottom on the table before the match, moved a couple of spots up, sending Chennai Super Kings to the 8th position.

Seeing the current IPL standings, cricket fans were left bamboozled.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK, the team that is considered to be the top guns every time they enter a season and has lifted the trophy thrice, dropped down to the 8th spot. This led to a meme fest on Twitter.

It must be noted that the IPL 2020 is only in its initial stages and given the nature of the sport, the standings are bound to change with every scheduled match from here on.

Meanwhile, playing his first match of the season after recovering from an injury, Williamson's return was celebrated on social media. The Kiwi did not disappoint either with the bat and scored a brisk 41 (26).