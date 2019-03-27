English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Gave the Loudest Cheer to Her Dad at Feroz Shah Kotla
Among the thousands seated at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, it was little Ziva Dhoni's cheer that was heard the loudest.
Screenshot from video posted by @IPL / Twitter.
Chennai Super Kings registered their second victory in the IPL tournament after they took on Delhi Capitals at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Tuesday. DC's 147 wasn't enough for the home team as CSK reached the target comfortably with skipper Dhoni leading from the front.
Watching the 37-year-old doing what he does best, chants of 'Dhoni Dhoni...' filled the arena and two fans even managed to breach the security to meet Dhoni in person.
However, the biggest fan wasn't on the ground but seated in the stands with Dhoni's wife Sakshi. Their daughter Ziva, who is already a social media star, made her presence felt among the thousands when she turned into a perfect cheerleader for her dad, who was performing his duties in the middle.
The incident happened in the 11th over after IPL's highest run-scorer Suresh Raina fell to DC's Amit Mishra. In came Dhoni and watching her Papa out there made the four-year-old cricket yell, "Go Papaaaaaa."
Ziva's adorable video was later shared by the official IPL accounts across social media.
Netizens couldn't stop gushing over Ziva's cuteness.
Apart from cheerleading for her dad, Ziva was recently seen responding to Dhoni's question "how are you" in several different languages.
Meanwhile, opting to bat, DC's Shikhar Dhawan scored 51 but Dwayne Bravo scalped three wickets in no time to restrict Delhi to 147 for 6 in their 20 overs. In reply, Chennai got the job done in 19.4 overs, with Dhoni remaining unbeaten on 32, securing their second victory of the tournament with 6 wickets.
Dhoni Dhoni Chant Everywhere Around The Firoz Shah Kotla❤— Sooraj Ayyappan (@SoorajSachinist) March 26, 2019
Cutee Ziva Singh Dhoni 😍😍— ⓚⓐⓥⓘ🌟🇮🇳 (@kavi_yellove) March 26, 2019
Awww papa ki.ladli 😘— Kasturi Chakravarty 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ShivaniBarun) March 26, 2019
That's the super girl in the croud 👧👧👧👧— Srinivash Reddy (@iamsrinivash) March 26, 2019
Cute 😘— Dr.Nandita Pokhriyal Aswin (@Drnpokhriyal) March 26, 2019
She's such a sweetheart 😭❤️😍😍😍— Tanya (@Tanyaanimesh) March 27, 2019
