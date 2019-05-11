English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Has a Humble Appeal to Indian Voters this Lok Sabha Elections
Following her dad's footsteps, Ziva Dhoni recently appeared in an Instagram video to convey a crucial message to all the Indians during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Screenshot from video posted by Dhoni.
Every time Mahendra Singh Dhoni walks out on a cricket pitch, he sends out the message loud and clear that he has arrived.
Following her dad's footsteps, Ziva Dhoni recently appeared in an Instagram video to convey a crucial message to all the Indian voters during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Dhoni, who is currently leading Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, took some time off from his busy schedule to fly back to Ranchi, his hometown, where he, along with his wife Sakshi, and parents were spotted casting votes in their constituency.
Dhoni didn't stop there. Knowing that he commands a lot of following on social media and has impressionable fans in every corner of the country, the former Indian skipper used the opportunity and took to his Instagram account in an attempt to make a difference.
"Use your power," Dhoni captioned the video.
From there on, Ziva did the talking.
Pointing his inked finger to the camera, Dhoni had Ziva sitting on his lap with the latter saying, "Go and vote just like mumma and papa did."
The adorable video didn't go unnoticed online and has been viewed over 4 million times since the time it was posted.
Netizens applauded the father-daughter duo for inspiring the janta to come out and vote, something that is essential for all the Indian citizens.
"Very cute appeal."
"Great sir... You're an inspiration for every citizen.!"
"Jo hukam sarkar da zaroor jawange ji vote paun betaji"
"Thanks guddi encouraging people for vote."
"Beta aap ne bola to jarur vote denge."
Earlier, the "multilingual" Ziva had displayed her prowess to Dhoni in the most Dhoni way possible.
In the Instagram post shared by Dhoni, MS could be seen asking Ziva "how are you" in six different languages namely Tamil, Bangla, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, and Urdu.
This was how she responded:
