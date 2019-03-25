LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Responding to Him in Six Languages is All Kinds of Adorable

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva displaying her prowess in different languages in this adorable video shared by her dad is all you need to watch today.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 25, 2019, 9:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Responding to Him in Six Languages is All Kinds of Adorable
Screenshot from video posted by Dhoni / Instagram.
Loading...
Chennai Super Kings kicked off their IPL title defence in style by bundling Royal Challengers Bangalore out for a paltry score of 70 before chasing down the target by seven wickets in the opening match at MA Chidambaram stadium on Saturday.

However, it was skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva who stole the limelight from CSK's comprehensive win on their home ground.

In an Instagram post shared by Dhoni, the former Indian captain can be seen asking Ziva "how are you" in six different languages namely Tamil, Bangla, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, and Urdu.

Following the footsteps of her dad, the "multilingual" Ziva displays her prowess to Dhoni in the chillest way possible.

Posted on Sunday, the adorable father-daughter video has been viewed over 3 million times on the photo and video sharing platform with the Internet collectively going, "awwwww."



Dhoni, who isn't too high on emotions on the field, doesn't shy away from sharing the quality time he regulalry spends with his daughter Ziva off the field.

View this post on Instagram

Dances better than the father atleast

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on





Meanwhile, despite a resounding win on their home turf, Dhoni was critical of the pitch at MA Chidambaram stadium against RCB.

"I wasn't sure about the wicket but we were really surprised by how slow it was. In the practice game, it didn't turn as much but you usually score 20-30 runs more in a practice match than a normal match," said Dhoni in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"The wicket definitely needs to get better. You can create a lot of trouble even chasing 80, 90, 100 runs if you have quality spinners in the line-up. Ours is a batting side where batsman like to play their shots. Other teams have good spinners as well and this isn't a pitch we would like."

You can watch the opening match's highlights here.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram