Dhoni's Farmhouse in Ranchi Placed Under Tight Security after Daughter Ziva Gets Rape Threats

The security at cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's farmhouse has been stepped up after his five-year-old daughter Ziva received rape threats following Chennai Super King's drubbing in IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Former Indian skipper Dhoni is currently in United Arab Emirates where the Indian Premier League is underway and the CSK team hasn't been able to perform well in the series. His wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva are at their farmhouse in Ranchi.

The New Indian Express quoted the police saying that the patrolling has been increased around Dhoni's farmhouse, while cops in civil clothes have also been deployed to keep an eye on any suspicious movement around.

The disturbing threats for Dhoni's daughter came after Dhoni-led CSK failed to chase the target of 168 runs against KKR and lost the match on Tuesday. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav were on the receiving end of social media trolling after CSK failed to chase down the target of 168 set by KKR at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

A game of cricket revealed a very disturbing trend and the ugly side on toxic Indian Internet. As Dhoni's team failed to perform, the trolls took to social media to send threats against his 5-year-old daughter.

These were not just any threats; they were threats of rape and physical violence. The threats appeared on Dhoni and his wife Sakshi's Instagram accounts following Wednesday's loss.

The cyber cell unit of the police is also investigating the case to zero in on individuals who osted deplorable comments on social media.

“Frequency of patrolling near Dhoni’s farmhouse has been increased. We are keeping a close watch on the movement of suspicious elements near the house. In addition to that a squad has also been kept reserve at a certain distance from his farmhouse to deal with any exigency,” Rural SP Naushad Alam was quoted as saying by the TNIE.

After Dhoni fell to Chakravarthy for 11 (12) in the 17th over, CSK still needed 39 off 21. Kedar Jadhav, on the other hand, struggled to middle the ball, scoring an unbeaten yet snail-paced 7 off 12.

The equation came down to CSK needing 26 in their final 6 deliveries. Ravindra Jadeja played a cameo in the match's final over bowled by Andre Russel but it was too little too late for CSK as KKR emerged winners by a mere 10 runs.