3-min read

Dhoni's Gigantic 111-Meter Six to Umesh Yadav is Out of this World

Dhoni was hailed a hero by Twitter for his fireworks during RCB vs CSK clash but what remained the highlight in his glorious innings was when he smoked Umesh Yadav for a jaw-dropping 111-meter six.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
Dhoni's Gigantic 111-Meter Six to Umesh Yadav is Out of this World
Image taken from www.iplt20.com | IPL Twitter handle.
Loading...
Dhoni just hit the biggest six of IPL 2019 and it is out of this world. Literally.

However, the heroics of 37-year-old Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday night went in vain after Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by just one run at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Chasing RCB's 161/7, CSK had a nightmarish start, reeling at 28-4 at one point, when Dhoni arrived at the scene and took control. Soon, a vintage Dhoni was at the display, who smashed an unbeaten 84 off 48, including 5 boundaries and 7 sixes.

It all came down to the final over - CSK needing 26 off 6, with Dhoni on one end and Umesh Yadav — probably reciting all the prayers known to humanity — at the other.

The spectacular over went something like this: 4, 6, 6, 2, 6, out.

Yadav was sent all around the park by Dhoni. The only time the ball missed Dhoni's bat was the final delivery of the match when Dhoni swung and missed at Yadav's slower ball. He took off for a run, as did his partner Shardul Thakur. Yet a direct hit from Parthiv Patel behind the stumps was enough to hand RCB a 1-run thrilling victory, in a match that they should've won rather comfortably.

Dhoni was hailed a hero by Twitter but what remained the highlight in his glorious innings was when he smoked Yadav for a jaw-dropping 111-meter six on the second ball of the final over.

The assertive 'thud' made by Dhoni's bat upon contact with the ball was followed by the latter flying off Chinnaswamy Stadium's roof.



Dhoni fans on Twitter were naturally over the moon.



















Others were just in awe of Dhoni's fireworks.















You can watch the breathtaking over here: www.iplt20.com
Also Watch

