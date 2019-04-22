Dhoni's Gigantic 111-Meter Six to Umesh Yadav is Out of this World

Haters - "Can you hit a 100+ metres six at this age ?"



Thala Dhoni- "Challenge Accepted!"



Age is just a number for him#CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/a79I2gcCBW — Shivam (@Shivam767) April 21, 2019

I know RCB Win the match, But Mahi you Win Our Heart. Well played boss. And the 111m six is a slap on your heaters. #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/RtQYER61q0 — Chowkidar Vaibhav Sawala (@Vaibhav_Savala) April 21, 2019

#Dhoni #RCBvsCSK Dhoni biggest Six 111m .. loss match but win hearts ..😘 pic.twitter.com/5Kp3uf1Yrg — Khilu Rana (@Rana_Khilu) April 21, 2019

Another one of his memorable knocks. At Chinnaswamy where he holds a top record. 4000 runs as captain. Mammoth 111m six. 24 in the final over. This man #Dhoni, is ready for the #CWC19. — Sidhu (@sidhuwrites) April 21, 2019

Is there anyone better than MS Dhoni in world cricket when it comes to being there & finish off games ? It's not just about striking, it's about backing himself & being calculative. Top innings from him. Unfortunate to have lost by 1 run but Bloody Brilliant @ChennaiIPL #RCBvCSK — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 21, 2019

This guy almost chased 26 in last over. Lost by just 1 run. Dhoni still the best finisher.🔥❤#RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/BJT0OzPoIS — IMRAN KHAN🇵🇰 (@Wazeer_e_Azam) April 21, 2019

MS Dhoni you are a dream to watch! You really know how to put on a show 🌟 What a game!!! #IPL2019 — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) April 21, 2019

"Mahi Bhai, you are just incredible.. You almost gave me a heart attack out there in the final over!"#RCBvCSK #IPL2019 #Dhoni #Kohli pic.twitter.com/LP6CZkrliJ — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 21, 2019

Mahi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai.....his calmness in a run-chase is a case-study. Kya player hai boss 🙇‍♂️ #RCBvCSK #IPL #Dhoni — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 21, 2019

Icebergs want to grow up and be Dhoni. — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) April 21, 2019