Dhoni's Gigantic 111-Meter Six to Umesh Yadav is Out of this World

Haters - "Can you hit a 100+ metres six at this age ?"



Thala Dhoni- "Challenge Accepted!"



Age is just a number for him#CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/a79I2gcCBW — Shivam (@Shivam767) April 21, 2019

I know RCB Win the match, But Mahi you Win Our Heart. Well played boss. And the 111m six is a slap on your heaters. #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/RtQYER61q0 — Chowkidar Vaibhav Sawala (@Vaibhav_Savala) April 21, 2019

#Dhoni #RCBvsCSK Dhoni biggest Six 111m .. loss match but win hearts ..😘 pic.twitter.com/5Kp3uf1Yrg — Khilu Rana (@Rana_Khilu) April 21, 2019

Another one of his memorable knocks. At Chinnaswamy where he holds a top record. 4000 runs as captain. Mammoth 111m six. 24 in the final over. This man #Dhoni, is ready for the #CWC19. — Sidhu (@sidhuwrites) April 21, 2019

Is there anyone better than MS Dhoni in world cricket when it comes to being there & finish off games ? It's not just about striking, it's about backing himself & being calculative. Top innings from him. Unfortunate to have lost by 1 run but Bloody Brilliant @ChennaiIPL #RCBvCSK — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 21, 2019

This guy almost chased 26 in last over. Lost by just 1 run. Dhoni still the best finisher.🔥❤#RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/BJT0OzPoIS — IMRAN KHAN🇵🇰 (@Wazeer_e_Azam) April 21, 2019

MS Dhoni you are a dream to watch! You really know how to put on a show 🌟 What a game!!! #IPL2019 — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) April 21, 2019

"Mahi Bhai, you are just incredible.. You almost gave me a heart attack out there in the final over!"#RCBvCSK #IPL2019 #Dhoni #Kohli pic.twitter.com/LP6CZkrliJ — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 21, 2019

Mahi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai.....his calmness in a run-chase is a case-study. Kya player hai boss 🙇‍♂️ #RCBvCSK #IPL #Dhoni — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 21, 2019

Icebergs want to grow up and be Dhoni. — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) April 21, 2019

Dhoni just hit the biggest six of IPL 2019 and it is out of this world. Literally.However, the heroics of 37-year-old Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday night went in vain after Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by just one run at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.Chasing RCB's 161/7, CSK had a nightmarish start, reeling at 28-4 at one point, when Dhoni arrived at the scene and took control. Soon, a vintage Dhoni was at the display, who smashed an unbeaten 84 off 48, including 5 boundaries and 7 sixes.It all came down to the final over - CSK needing 26 off 6, with Dhoni on one end and Umesh Yadav — probably reciting all the prayers known to humanity — at the other.The spectacular over went something like this: 4, 6, 6, 2, 6, out.Yadav was sent all around the park by Dhoni. The only time the ball missed Dhoni's bat was the final delivery of the match when Dhoni swung and missed at Yadav's slower ball. He took off for a run, as did his partner Shardul Thakur. Yet a direct hit from Parthiv Patel behind the stumps was enough to hand RCB a 1-run thrilling victory, in a match that they should've won rather comfortably.Dhoni was hailed a hero by Twitter but what remained the highlight in his glorious innings was when he smoked Yadav for a jaw-dropping 111-meter six on the second ball of the final over.The assertive 'thud' made by Dhoni's bat upon contact with the ball was followed by the latter flying off Chinnaswamy Stadium's roof.Dhoni fans on Twitter were naturally over the moon.Others were just in awe of Dhoni's fireworks.You can watch the breathtaking over here: www.iplt20.com