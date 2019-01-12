English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dhoni's Heartfelt Gesture Towards 87-Year-Old Fan Will Bring a Smile to Your Face
The 37-year-old Indian cricketer was all smiles when he met his fan.
Image credits: @Dhonism / Twitter
Loading...
Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his simplicity and humility in the cricket world. But his recent gesture towards an 87-year-old fan is why he is loved by millions all over the world.
Dhoni, who made his comeback in the playing XI for the three-match ODI series against Australia, was seen toiling hard at the SCG ground during a practice session.
Among the many 'Men in Blue' fans, who had gathered to watch their stars practice, was an enthusiastic 87-year-old Edith Norman. Norman, who is a die-hard fan of Dhoni, was accompanied by her son at the SCG.
After spotting her, Dhoni sat down with Norman for a chat and shared a few light-hearted moments. The duo, who were all smiles, was captured by the cameras and soon, the photos of their meet went viral on social media.
Speaking to the camerapersons present at the spot, Norman said that she felt privileged to have met Dhoni. “I was very lucky to meet MS Dhoni and feel very privileged and very proud," said Edith.
"So it was a very special moment for someone 87-years-old enough to have seen the Bradman era to now see a current era," added her son, who was seated next to her.
On the cricket front, the 37-year-old became the fifth on the list of all-time ODI run-scorer for India during the first ODI against Australia on Saturday.
Starting the innings at 9,999, Dhoni breached the 10,000-run mark and went on to score a diligent 51.
At the time of writing this, India needs 76 off 35 balls.
Rohit Sharma is unbeaten at 127.
Dhoni, who made his comeback in the playing XI for the three-match ODI series against Australia, was seen toiling hard at the SCG ground during a practice session.
Among the many 'Men in Blue' fans, who had gathered to watch their stars practice, was an enthusiastic 87-year-old Edith Norman. Norman, who is a die-hard fan of Dhoni, was accompanied by her son at the SCG.
After spotting her, Dhoni sat down with Norman for a chat and shared a few light-hearted moments. The duo, who were all smiles, was captured by the cameras and soon, the photos of their meet went viral on social media.
Edith Norman, 87 Year old Women who's Big fan of MSDhoni Came to SCG along with his Son to watch Dhoni practicing pic.twitter.com/iW3OIMtHVM— DHONIsm™ (@DHONIism) January 9, 2019
Craze Level: MAHENDRA SINGH DHONI ! ❤#MSDhoni #Dhoni #Fans #Craze #Demigod #Legend #AUSvIND #India #Australia @msdhoni @seemantlohani @mihir_diwakar pic.twitter.com/SxrYQPxLDR— Aabhas Raj (@msdhoniaddicted) January 9, 2019
Speaking to the camerapersons present at the spot, Norman said that she felt privileged to have met Dhoni. “I was very lucky to meet MS Dhoni and feel very privileged and very proud," said Edith.
"So it was a very special moment for someone 87-years-old enough to have seen the Bradman era to now see a current era," added her son, who was seated next to her.
On the cricket front, the 37-year-old became the fifth on the list of all-time ODI run-scorer for India during the first ODI against Australia on Saturday.
Starting the innings at 9,999, Dhoni breached the 10,000-run mark and went on to score a diligent 51.
At the time of writing this, India needs 76 off 35 balls.
Rohit Sharma is unbeaten at 127.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mohamed Salah Penalty Keeps Liverpool's Premier League Dreams Alive
- Samsung May Have Accidentally Posted The Galaxy S10 Ahead of Its Reveal
- Pooja Bhatt on Her Role in Sadak 2: I’m Glad I’m Getting to Play My Age in the Film
- PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: Participation Criteria, Tournament Format And Prize Money
- 90% Risk Safety by Not Using Rear Seat Belts: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results