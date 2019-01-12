Dhoni's Heartfelt Gesture Towards 87-Year-Old Fan Will Bring a Smile to Your Face

Edith Norman, 87 Year old Women who's Big fan of MSDhoni Came to SCG along with his Son to watch Dhoni practicing pic.twitter.com/iW3OIMtHVM — DHONIsm™ (@DHONIism) January 9, 2019

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his simplicity and humility in the cricket world. But his recent gesture towards an 87-year-old fan is why he is loved by millions all over the world.Dhoni, who made his comeback in the playing XI for the three-match ODI series against Australia, was seen toiling hard at the SCG ground during a practice session.Among the many 'Men in Blue' fans, who had gathered to watch their stars practice, was an enthusiastic 87-year-old Edith Norman. Norman, who is a die-hard fan of Dhoni, was accompanied by her son at the SCG.After spotting her, Dhoni sat down with Norman for a chat and shared a few light-hearted moments. The duo, who were all smiles, was captured by the cameras and soon, the photos of their meet went viral on social media.Speaking to the camerapersons present at the spot, Norman said that she felt privileged to have met Dhoni. “I was very lucky to meet MS Dhoni and feel very privileged and very proud," said Edith."So it was a very special moment for someone 87-years-old enough to have seen the Bradman era to now see a current era," added her son, who was seated next to her.On the cricket front, the 37-year-old became the fifth on the list of all-time ODI run-scorer for India during the first ODI against Australia on Saturday.Starting the innings at 9,999, Dhoni breached the 10,000-run mark and went on to score a diligent 51.At the time of writing this, India needs 76 off 35 balls.Rohit Sharma is unbeaten at 127.