Dhoni's 'Most Priceless Gift' He's Ever Received is Not His Daughter Ziva, Here's Why

Mahendra Sindh Dhoni is one cool customer and has plenty of sense of humour up his sleeve. The former Indian cricketer, who is considered as the most successful captain to ever led Team India, may have bid goodbye to International cricket but such is his illustrious legacy, Dhoni becomes a topic of discussion on social media every so often. “India’s in trouble, what would Dhoni do in such a tricky situation?” “Why do wicketkeepers even bother to imitate Dhoni?” Questions such as these and many more are a mainstay on cricket Twitter.

An old video that is currently doing the rounds on microblogging site Twitter shows Dhoni, away from cricket but still has quick wits intact. In the video shared by a Twitter user @Diptiranjan_7, host Mandira Bedi can be seen quizzing Dhoni on the most priceless gift he’s received. “What’s your most priceless gift that you have ever received?” asks Bedi.

Dhoni takes a long pause before Bedi gives him a hint and prompts him to say “my daughter.” To which Dhoni nods in disagreement. Then he nonchalantly responds by saying: “It wasn’t a gift, it was a hardwork.”

The edited clip is from Mastercard‘s ‘Priceless Moments’ series, a brand that Dhoni partnered with back in 2019. There’s a longer version of the interview which is available here.

This, however, isn’t the only instance of Dhoni stumping the interviewer. Back in 2016, Dhoni had famously called a journalist on the dais to sit beside him.

Dhoni had walked in just after India were ousted from the ICC World Twenty20, losing their semi-final to the West Indies in 2016. He had expected some tough question, including a definite one on his retirement.

Ferris: MS, you have achieved almost everything. Do you look to continue playing after this tournament?

Dhoni: Come here, let’s have some fun. Please come here. Come, come, come…seriously! Yeah, come!

Dhoni: Do you want me to retire?

Ferris: No. That’s what I asked you.

Dhoni: I was hoping it was an Indian media guy, because I can’t really say if you have a brother or a son who can play for India.

Dhoni: Do you think I am unfit?

Ferris: No.

Dhoni: You have seen me running?

Ferris: Very fast.

Dhoni: Do you think I can survive till the 2019 World Cup?

Ferris: Yes, sure.

Dhoni: Then you have answered the question. Thank you, sir! I wish it was an Indian media guy, because then I would have asked if he has a son who is old enough and a wicketkeeper to play. He would have said ‘No’. Then I would have said maybe a brother who can play, who is a wicketkeeper. You fired the wrong ammunition at the wrong time.

