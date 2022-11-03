Dhoni’s Old Video Saying Australia’s Adelaide Will Have Virat Kohli Stand Goes Viral

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has once again proved how Australian grounds are good for him as he has already managed to get three half-centuries in four games at the T20 World Cup 2022. In India’s match against Bangladesh, Kohli smashed 8 fours and a six during his 64* at his favourite ground, the Adelaide Oval. His half-century helped India post 184/6 against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Soon after his match-winning innings, an old video of MS Dhoni about the batter surfaced on the internet. Uploaded on Twitter by a user named Vinay, it talks about how Adelaide will have a Kohli stand.

In the video, he can be heard saying, “I think Adelaide, they are making a stand of him. The amount of runs he is scoring, I think in most of the Australian grounds, by the time he ends his career, quite a few Australian grounds will have his stands.” Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has garnered over 33K views. The uploader, below the video wrote, “Kohli: I absolutely love playing in this ground. Right from the nets at the back, as soon as I enter, it makes me feel at home. That knock at MCG was meant to be, but when I come here, it’s like I’m meant to come to Adelaide and enjoy my batting.”

Meanwhile, there were reports of Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan being upset after the on-field umpires called for a no ball as Virat Kohli gestured to the officials in the T20 World Cup game between Bangladesh and India at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the 16th over of the Indian innings when Hasan Mahmud’s final delivery grew on Kohli who swatted it to the deep square region. Marais Erasmus deemed it the second bouncer for the over, following it with a signal for no ball, as Kohli was seen instantly gesturing to the on-field umpires.

Unamused Shakib had a brief chat with the umpire and then with Kohli but the game moved on without any drama on the field. Scenes on Twitter were, however, a little bit in contrast as cricket fans wondered, albeit sarcastically if Kohli could also start officiating in matches.

Some fumed, some laughed, but there were plenty of memes as several imagined Kohli moonlighting as the cricket umpire.

