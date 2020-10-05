'Dhoni's Smile is Back': CSK's Emphatic 10-Wicket Win Over KXIP Brings Thala Fans Alive on Twitter

After hitting rock-bottom on the IPL points table, Chennai Super Kings returned to their winning ways after Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team handed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) a 10-wicket defeat in Dubai on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 179, CSK openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis smashed delightful and unbeaten fifties each as the duo stitched a partnership of 181 to guide CSK to their second victory of the tournament. This was KXIP's 4th defeat in the ongoing IPL 2020 season.

Dhoni was all smiles after the victory and Thala fans rejoiced the victory on social media.

We don't always win, but when we do, we win by 10 frigging wickets. #CSKvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/JKUQ93nNmW — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 4, 2020

Thats Thala Dhoni LOSS WIN pic.twitter.com/SXVZniWVzR — MSR (@itz_chillax) October 4, 2020

"Credit to MS Dhoni and Fleming for sticking with the side. It a CSK way to stick with the players more than other teams might even when others feel like making changes" - Faf Du Plessis@MSDhoni • #IPL2020 • #WhistlePodu — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) October 4, 2020

CSK's victory also marked the return of the opener and Aussie Shane Watson who scored his first fifty of the tournament after 4, 33, 14, 1 in his first four innings this season. This was the second time that MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have won by 10 wickets, with the first one being in 2013, also against KXIP.

Sunday's encounter also noted the second-highest target chased down in the IPL without losing a wicket, the fourth-highest opening stand in IPL history and second-highest opening stand during a chase in IPL.