Hilarious 'Alag Alag' Memes from Ayushmann's 'Dream Girl' Trailer Bring Twitter Together
"Dono alag alag hai kya?"
The trailer for Ayushmann Khurrana starrer "Dream Girl" came out recently, and as expected, memers flooded the internet with hilarious jokes and memes based on the punchlines and dialogues in the first look.
A particular dialogue by actor Vijay Raaz, "dono alag alag hai kya" quickly went viral on social media. And the memes haven't let us down either.
In case you haven't seen the trailer yet, here's some context for you. In the short clip, Khurrana's character Pooja asks a policeman what he does. To that, Vijay Raaz replies saying he's a poet. When Khurrana corrects his pronunciation, Raaz replies saying, "dono alag alag hai kya?"
And BAM. It's now a meme. Check out some of the most hilarious memes:
Friend: Bhai sacred games prime par aayega?Me: Bhai Sacred Games Netflix ka hai aur Mirzapur Prime par aata"Another friend (Torrent User): Netflix or Prime.. pic.twitter.com/uCmZsO3T2S— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) August 14, 2019
*non gujarati*Khaman & Dhokla pic.twitter.com/E9b8fI350A— Nikki (@imNeeki) August 14, 2019
Customer: Aap work time mein lunch nahi kar sakteSBI employee: pic.twitter.com/a14WvJYKAI— Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) August 14, 2019
Emraan Hashmi aur Himesh Reshamiya pic.twitter.com/2amQERli3n— Rahul 🇮🇳🌈 (@BeingTrickyy) August 14, 2019
Me : mom MacDonald's ya burger king chale?Mom : pic.twitter.com/uEzU1paBH0— shraddha💤 (@Lacer_tilia) August 14, 2019
Shopkeeper : Aree Bhai tereko Dhaniya chhaiye ya Pudina..Me: pic.twitter.com/Jq6KcUuk1D— Jaiveer (@Guy_marwaadi) August 14, 2019
When mom says 'kya banaun aaj... arhar dal ya masoor daal'Me : pic.twitter.com/wrAoiQWlr5— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) August 14, 2019
Rohit Shetty making Singham , Simbaa. pic.twitter.com/Vd0zE1PjZw— Anonymous (@AdnyatMan) August 14, 2019
#DreamGirlTrailer #DreamGirlMy mom about my room and toilet- pic.twitter.com/3YpMM236ac— Poetic Memer ❤️ (@_mentalpiece_) August 13, 2019
