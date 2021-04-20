Did a James Blunt 'Fan' Just Try to Explain the Meaning of 'You're Beautiful' to James Blunt?

James Blunt knows how to take on his internet trolls - and makes sure they don’t make the ‘Same Mistakes’. The ‘You’re Beautiful’ singer just proved he’s not one to mess with when a Twitter user recently tried to put a sexist twist on Blunt’s popular song from his debut 2004 album. The Twitter user ‘ToyBox’ took to the micro-blogging site to share food for thought, probably something about the song you weren’t previously familiar with. And the English singer, songwriter had something to say too - and it wasn’t a ‘Heart to Heart,’ but definitely ‘The Truth.’

They had a hot take on the song, trying to argue that the song is all about caring for a person’s physical beauty and that’s exactly what Blunt tried to promote, further calling it shallow. He said, “I was reminded of that song “You’re Beautiful" by James Blunt. It’s a f— up song if you listen to it. It’s about a guy who sees a girl and “falls in love" purely based on her physical appearance. He knows nothing else about her. It’s shallow as f—" and kind of shitty."

The tweet soon went viral, garnering an array of mixed reactions. Most netizens thronged to the comment’s section to warn the user to not take on Blunt on social media, while many even joked how no one really cared or it’s supposed to be a song and not some well-researched thesis.

Ahhh, never take on @JamesBlunt on Twitter chap , you’ll never win…— Currant Teacake (@CurrantTeacake) April 20, 2021

He saw his ex- when he was in no state to make reparations on the relationship. What lyrics are you listening to?And yeah: don’t take on @JamesBlunt on Twitter: you’ve got a better chance of success being the PR director for the European Super League. — 190Colditz (@190Colditz) April 20, 2021

Fair play, you’re putting out some quality responses to the replies! Thanks for the laughs.— Anthony North (@Anthony_North) April 20, 2021

It’s a pop song, not a doctoral thesis.It’s supposed to capture a moment or an emotion,be catchy and that’s about it.— 😊Richard Robbins KBF FFS WTAF (@Richard25972121) April 20, 2021

Ah, the age old story we’re all far too familiar with.— Badders1 (@Badders112) April 20, 2021

While it was just a random person, ‘bored at work’ tweeting out on Blunt’s song, little did he realise that Blunt soon took a note of it and had one of a kind reply: “she was my ex-girlfriend."

I tweeted this because I was bored at work it and it was the only thing I could think of at the time. I never figured the actual singer would give two shits enough about a random nobody on the internet to actually respond to it, but here we are.— Toybox (@asktoybox) April 20, 2021

However, it wouldn’t be true to say that Blunt himself hasn’t had a similar thought about the song before. Although worldwide acclaimed as a popular ‘romantic’ number, Blunt finds it a tad bit “creepy". In an earlier interview with The Guardian, he said, “It’s always been portrayed as romantic, but it’s actually a bit creepy. It’s about a guy (me) who’s high and stalking someone else’s girlfriend on the subway. But everyone has those moments where you wonder: What if I’d said something?"

