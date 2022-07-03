Did America Just Discover the Electric Kettle? New York Times Article Sparks Fierce Debate

A Twitter user from Britain has shared the screengrab of an article that had the headline, “A Swift and Easy Way To Heat Water Without Using A Stove.” The article was a call for Americans to “consider the electric kettle.” The user named Stefan Roberts, in the following tweet, wrote, “I will hear absolutely no more from Americans criticising our clothes drying racks after this.”

Take a look:

The New York Times, 2022 pic.twitter.com/pbGGOsAiHp — Stefan Roberts (@stefanroberts) June 29, 2022

I'll hear absolutely no more from Americans criticising our clothes drying racks after this. — Stefan Roberts (@stefanroberts) June 29, 2022

The screenshot of The New York Times article went viral with not only British but Aussies contributing to the comedic jabs thrown at Americans. Since being shared, the tweet amassed more than 45,000 likes and myriad reactions from Twitter users.

“If kettles are novel for Americans, the boiling water tap will blow their minds,” wrote one user.

If kettles are novel for Americans, the boiling water tap will blow their minds. https://t.co/K2OhgPad48 — Allan Robertson (@dba_hba) July 2, 2022

Another user stated, “Coming from a tea culture but growing up in America, it was so weird how many of my friends had no idea what an electric kettle was.”

coming from a tea culture but growing up in america it was so weird how many of my friends had no idea what an electric kettle was https://t.co/A0w8OUMgMk — Ali A Olomi (@aaolomi) June 30, 2022

One user commented, “America truly does live in the past.”

America truly does live in the past. https://t.co/Fg4dmEYvlZ — Melanie van Wyk (@melvanwykct) June 30, 2022

“The year is 2022. The New York Times has just discovered the kettle,” wrote this user.

The year is 2022. The New York Times has just discovered the kettle. https://t.co/gwJdxtXpUR — Sarah Holland-Batt (@the_shb) June 29, 2022

One user sarcastically said, “Welcome to the future American friends,” and went on to explain the application of this “useful technology.”

Welcome to the future American friends. This technology is really useful. We have been using for over half-century and we never looked back. And yes, can ALSO use it to cook e.g. noddles quickly. https://t.co/vM1jsZdoTg — Palli Thordarson (@PalliThordarson) June 29, 2022

Here are some other reactions to the tweet:

Americans discovering kettles is one of my favourite genres of tips people give on the internet 😂 https://t.co/zdjP7K9nfB — Rachel Wheeler (@rachelhappyface) June 29, 2022

We need to examine this phenomenon of America being constantly mind blown by the existence of kettles. Boiling water in the microwave, FFS. I'm aware it's to do with the lower power supply to outlets, but still. https://t.co/qGlzvapt8o pic.twitter.com/OQGNpIUQA1 — Elizabeth 💙🏆 (@strengthtodream) June 29, 2022

Look out. The yanks have finally discovered kettles. https://t.co/fQJcJCBKJY — John Bull (@garius) June 29, 2022

Can't wait for Americans to discover that running water is cleaner and more hygenic than toilet paper. https://t.co/reMmmjBjjS — Sandhya Ramesh (@sandygrains) June 30, 2022

The tea culture is widely prevalent among British, Australian, and Indian people, among other parts of the world. America has not yet been able to wrap the idea of hot tea around their heads yet and one user gave video evidence to it. The clip shows how an “American Girl” makes tea, with water being heated in a microwave.

Watch:

It gets worse. A lot worse. Terrifying even. pic.twitter.com/8rggSsGvZ3 — Féach News (@_FeachNews) June 29, 2022

What are your thoughts on this?

