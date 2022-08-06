Did an Ancient Chinese Poem 'Predict' When Covid-19 Pandemic May End?

A Chinese prophet named Liu Bowen, in a poem named The Ten Worries, is believed to have predicted exactly when the COVID-19 pandemic ceases to exist. Bowen, a Taoist master, was an intellectual and honourable prime minister during the Ming dynasty. His prophecies were left behind in the form of poems, as per a Mint report.

Touted as the Chinese Nostradamus, Bowen, in his poem, mentioned a horrible calamity that would take place in the year of the Rat and the Pig. As per the Chinese zodiac years, the years of the Rat and the Pig are 2019 and 2020, and the origins of COVID-19 can be traced back to these two years. Hence, the calamity coincides with the pandemic that erupted at the end of 2019 and blew up across the world by 2020.

Further, the poem reads, “All will pass in the Dragon and Snake years.” Every Chinese year is denoted with a creature. The year of the Rat and the Pig are denoted as 2019 and 2020, the year of the Dragon and the Snake are denoted as the year 2024 and 2025. So, if the claims of the poem are to be believed, the COVID-19 pandemic would be wiped off completely from the face of the planet by the years 2024 and 2025.

Many such poems have been found that were written by Bowen. While many are yet to come true, many have been confirmed over time. One of the most popularly known prophecy poems by Bowen is the Shaobing Song, also known as the Pancake Poem. The poem consisted of prophecies such as the fall of Ming dynasty, rise of the Qing dynasty, the opium war, the Sino-Japanese war, and the foundation of the Republic of China, all of which have come true.

The same could be true for The Ten Worries but only time can tell. Many critics believe that the poem was not written by Bowen but some unknown author, who created the poem as a political instrument. The author might have been used by an unidentified emperor who used the poem to defend the disaster that occurred in his rule, reported Mint.

