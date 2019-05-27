English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Did an Indian Millionaire Throw Money in New York After PM Modi's Win?
The video shows a man throwing 100 dollar bills in the air, allegedly in celebration after PM Modi's resounding victory; several passers-by can be seen scurrying to collect the notes as well.
A video claiming to show an Indian millionaire throwing money around Manhattan, New York, to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance's spectacular win in the Lok Sabha election 2019 has gone viral on Whatsapp and social media sites.
“Happened today on 47 street ( Diamond Market) New York $100,000 given away. In ref to modi victory .. see how this millionaire Indian doing ..” one of the many Twitter handles peddling the fake narrative claimed.
So what’s the truth? While the incident did indeed take place in the United States, the “millionaire” in question is not an Indian man but an American rapper who goes by the name 'TheGod Joe Kush.'
In fact, the rapper himself posted a video of the incident on his Instagram page about a week ago - days before the results of Lok Sabha Election were even announced in India.
Joe Kush’s video, taken from a different angle, shows the rapper throwing $5 bills into the air, and not $100 bills as the viral post claims.
Thus there is no truth to the claim that the video shows an Indian man celebrating the BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha election.
Happened today on 47 street ( Diamond Market) New York $100,000 given away.👇🏼👇🏼in ref to modi victory .. see how this millionaire Indian doing .. pic.twitter.com/HChNPayZ2d— tikam nariani (@tikam53) May 24, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Surprised My Bratha @traxnyc Where To Next 😂😂 #NewYork #TheGod$✅ I ❤️ NYC @fredjproductions #MoneyShowerTour ☔️☔️#NewYorkCity ✈️#ThankGod ‼️#Detroit #Free #TheGod$✅ #Losangeles #Music 🎙#Newyork #Miami #lasvegas 🚨🚨🚔🚔#MoneyShowerTour #TheRainMan #KushGod #MoneyGod #rollsroyce
