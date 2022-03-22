'Did Anne Hathaway Make a Deal with Devil?' Publication Slammed for 'Ageist' Tweet

Anne Hathaway posed for photographs with Jared Leto, as one does, but a news publication’s Twitter handle tweeted about it in a way that was considered “ageist" towards Hathaway by many social media users. The publication was roasted for its tweet reading: “Did Anne Hathaway make a deal with the devil? She is literally aging backward." The main gripe seems to be the fact that a compliment of someone’s appearance does not consist in their supposed age defiance. Moreover, Hathaway is 39 and the “aging backward" comment might suggest that at this age, women looking conventionally attractive is an outlier and what most (read: not superbly wealthy) women look like at said age is not appreciable in itself. This is only in addition to the fact that a woman’s “youth" is infamously considered “over" as soon as she hits 30. The news platform was called out, even though it is not the first by far to make such a comment about a woman’s appearance.

I can’t believe she’s able to look like this at 70. It’s truly magic.— cheeky wee scamp (@beazieweezie) March 19, 2022

whoever wrote this ridiculous headline buried the goddamn lede because JARED LETO IS 50 Also gaining years is a privilege and blessing no matter what your age. cut this shit out. — Tanya 수정 Tarr (@nerdette) March 19, 2022

It’s called ageism— Taylor Knight (@TheTaylorKnight) March 19, 2022

Oh no she’s 39!! Time for her to go to the Carousel! pic.twitter.com/LtbpY8nGty— Craig Gary “Stands With ” Phillips (@craigary) March 19, 2022

Or to put it simply, she’s only 39— Crossetti (@crossetti_2001) March 20, 2022

Jared Leto, 50, is literally right there but you’re asking about Anne?— Matt al’Thor (@MattDB113) March 20, 2022

It’s mind blowing that she is still alive at that age— Kuasar . . (@Quasar20966199) March 20, 2022

Here’s how this whole debacle could have been avoided:

Dawg she’s aging and we can tell. She’s still beautiful. Let’s not be weird https://t.co/FlNjXVroYC— Aes Sedai (@v_morghulis) March 22, 2022

I mean, other than how she’s a film star etc, how old do people think we’re supposed to look in our 30s? Would be forgiven for concluding that we’re fed a bunch of patriarchal lies about ageing & what we’re gonna look like in our 30s https://t.co/3ltqnsutx7— Sarah Driver (@thesarahdriver) March 22, 2022

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto made their red carpet appearance on March 18 for their new AppleTV+ series WeCrashed.

