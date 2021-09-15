Did Apple Event Use 'Dum Maaro Dum' During the Launch of iPhone 13?

The Apple event to launch iPhone 13 series was streamed yesterday with much fanfare, but more than the specs of the gadgets launched, Desi Twitter had their attention caught in one small detail. The launch event seemed to use what sounded very much like popular 90s Bollywoood song ‘Dum maaro dum’. From calling it a ripoff to feeling proud, Desis felt the whole gamut of emotions when the music started playing. During a promo at the event, a delivery executive was shown using the iPhone, to highlight the phone’s sturdiness, while the music plays in the background and it does sound a lot like the ‘Dum maaro dum’ tune. “Iphone 13 is good but #DumMaroDum is all what’s going on in my head now #AppleEvent #iPhone13," a Twitter user wrote on the microblogging platform. “As someone who loathes #Apple and listens to #DumMaroDum EVERY SINGLE DAY, I am very conflicted about the song being used to sell #iPhone13," wrote another.

“Unbelievable !! WOWWW! The Latest @apple @iphone13 Commercial, Used A Remix Of One Of The Most Ionic #SDBurman Songs From Bollywood ! What A Heart Thumping CLASSIC #DumMaroDum From #HareKrishnaHareRam !" [sic] wrote another user.

A Twitter user was quick to point out that the ‘Dum maaro dum’ prelude music is also part of another song: ‘Work all day’ by Footsie. “‘Dum Maro Dum’ song used in Apple iPhone 13 launch event is part of another song ‘Work All Day’ by Footsie. But the artist has undoubtedly used the iconic Hindi tune," he wrote, sharing the song on Twitter.

Apple launched the next-generation Apple iPhone 13 series at the Apple California Streaming event. The new Apple smartphone series includes the regular iPhone 13 alongside iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max - similar to the predecessor iPhone 12 series. All the new Apple smartphones retain the USB Type-C port, an OLED (Pro XDR) screen, MagSafe support, and faster 5G bands. iPhone 13 models further get the new-generation 5nm Apple A15 Bionic SoC, and as usual, the RAM configuration and battery capacity remain unclear. Along with the anticipation for the new Apple products, the meme brigade was out in full force as Twitter users seemed to rehash a little bit the original kidney selling jokes for this one too, considering the prices aren’t exactly easily affordable by everyone who might fancy them.

