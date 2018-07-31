English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Did CBFC Cut 'Kashmir' References from Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'?
tom cruise
A still from Mission: Impossible - Fallout trailer. (YouTube)
Loading...
56-year-old Tom Cruise may be putting his life on the line for action sequences in his Mission Impossible franchise, but it's the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) that is making news all over again.
Christopher McQuarrie, the director of Mission: Impossible - Fallout, wanted a "politically complex" film. So he decided to scout India but couldn't shoot the aerial sequence in Kashmir as he thought it was a "little too crazy."
"We would have loved to come to India to shoot the film. We couldn't shoot the aerial sequence (helicopter chase sequence) in India. It was a little too crazy. So, we ended up in New Zealand. But I scouted India extensively and I would love to come to India and shoot a film," McQuarrie told IANS in an interview, earlier this month.
Although McQuarrie couldn't shoot in India, Mission: Impossible - Fallout did have several references to Kashmir, which were removed from the Indian release by CBFC, reported Hindustan Times.
According to the report, there are abrupt cuts in the final sequence. There are no title cards introducing the locations specific to the portion. Rebecca Ferguson, who plays Ilsa Faust, does mention Nubra Valley and the Siachen glacier but the word 'Kashmir' is beeped out.
Quint further reported that although the cuts were made, the plot remains unaffected and action sequences are still intact. There is also a mention of Indian Army.
Speaking to PTI, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi had defended the cuts saying, "The CBFC had advised the applicant of the film Mission: Impossible - Fallout that the map shown in the film misrepresents the boundaries of Jammu and Kashmir and should be either rectified or removed. They had also referred to Kashmir as 'India-controlled Kashmir' which we have asked them to correct as the 'Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir'."
The cuts, however, haven't hindered with the franchise's sixth edition's collections. Mission: Impossible - Fallout raked 9.5 crores on its opening day in India, making it the 6th highest opening of Hollywood movie in India.
You can read Rajeev Masand's review here.
Also Watch
Christopher McQuarrie, the director of Mission: Impossible - Fallout, wanted a "politically complex" film. So he decided to scout India but couldn't shoot the aerial sequence in Kashmir as he thought it was a "little too crazy."
"We would have loved to come to India to shoot the film. We couldn't shoot the aerial sequence (helicopter chase sequence) in India. It was a little too crazy. So, we ended up in New Zealand. But I scouted India extensively and I would love to come to India and shoot a film," McQuarrie told IANS in an interview, earlier this month.
Although McQuarrie couldn't shoot in India, Mission: Impossible - Fallout did have several references to Kashmir, which were removed from the Indian release by CBFC, reported Hindustan Times.
According to the report, there are abrupt cuts in the final sequence. There are no title cards introducing the locations specific to the portion. Rebecca Ferguson, who plays Ilsa Faust, does mention Nubra Valley and the Siachen glacier but the word 'Kashmir' is beeped out.
Quint further reported that although the cuts were made, the plot remains unaffected and action sequences are still intact. There is also a mention of Indian Army.
Speaking to PTI, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi had defended the cuts saying, "The CBFC had advised the applicant of the film Mission: Impossible - Fallout that the map shown in the film misrepresents the boundaries of Jammu and Kashmir and should be either rectified or removed. They had also referred to Kashmir as 'India-controlled Kashmir' which we have asked them to correct as the 'Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir'."
The cuts, however, haven't hindered with the franchise's sixth edition's collections. Mission: Impossible - Fallout raked 9.5 crores on its opening day in India, making it the 6th highest opening of Hollywood movie in India.
You can read Rajeev Masand's review here.
Also Watch
-
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Watch: The News That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 27 July , 2018 Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Watch: The News That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Impromptu Performance on Popular Track My Name is Lakhan Goes Viral; Watch
- Lord Ganesha Joins Yamraj to Spread Road Safety and Traffic Awareness in Bengaluru
- Karman Thandi Cracks Top-200, Sets New Target of 150 by Year-end
- MS Dhoni Goes Retro with Latest Hairstyle
- Katrina Kaif Replaces Priyanka Chopra in Salman Khan-Starrer Bharat, Confirms Ali Abbas Zafar
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...