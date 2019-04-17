SPONSORED BY
Did Cersei and Euron from 'Game of Thrones' Pull off SRK-Kajol 'Palat' from 'DDLJ'?

Ever thought you'd read 'Game of Thrones' and 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' in the same sentence?

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 17, 2019, 8:54 AM IST
Warning: Spoilers ahead. 

Ever thought you'd read Game of Thrones and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in the same sentence? Neither did we.

A lot of memes hit the Internet as soon as the first episode from the last season of Game of Thrones premiered worldwide.

From Bran's faceoff with Jamie Lannister, the person who pushed him off the ledge and left him paralyzed for life to Daenerys Targaryen's awkward kiss with Jon Snow right in front of her dragons-- there were a lot of moments that caught the imagination of social media.

But one scene that particularly stood out was Euron Greyjoy meeting Cersei Lannister at King's Landing where he arrives with Golden Company's head and informs her they have 20,000 men, 2000 horses but no elephants. (Cersei reveals to her brother Jamie about a secret plan with Euron to power her weak and depleted Lannister army in season 7)

"I wanted those elephants," a distraught Cersei says, absolutely devastated at the news. Of course, Cersei's sudden obsession with elephants was memed as well. Euron, on the other hand, wants more as a reward to his services to the queen. This happens in the presence of Mountain and Qyburn. Yep.

"If you want a whore, buy one. If you want a queen, earn her," Cersei says before retracting to her chambers. But even before she does so, she turns back and gestures him to follow her.








There could be a motive behind Cersei's move, believed some.




But guess what?

This not-so-pleasing interaction between Euron and Cersei too got the meme treatment.

Even better, Euron's voice was replaced by Raj's from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, in the iconic scene where he says, "Raj, agar yeh tujhe pyaar karti hai, toh yeh palat ke dekhegi... palat....palat. (If she's in love with me, she's going to turn around.)"

Giving relief from such awkward moment was @TheUmarAhmed, who shared the hilarious mashup on Twitter.



Here's the OG from DDLJ.
