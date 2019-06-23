Take the pledge to vote

Did Dhoni's 'Tip' Inspire Mohammad Shami's Dream Hat-Trick? Cricket Fans Want to Know

While fans hailed Shami for keeping his nerves in the crunch situation, it was Dhoni's intervention after Nabi's wicket that quickly shifted the focus of social media towards the 37-year-old cricketer.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 23, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
Did Dhoni's 'Tip' Inspire Mohammad Shami's Dream Hat-Trick? Cricket Fans Want to Know
Image posted by @AkashCR7 on Twitter.
What did Dhoni say to Shami before his match-winning hat-trick? Fans, who witnessed the thrilling encounter against Afghanistan, eagerly want to know.

After defeating the likes of South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan in the ongoing World Cup it was Afghanistan's spirited show against mighty Team India at Southampton that sent a scare down the throats of millions of cricket fans in India.

The result of the 100-over match hung in balance till the very last over when Mohammad Shami arrived at the scene. The positive-looking Mohammad Nabi eyed to take passionate Afghanistan side across the line when he showed his intent right from the first ball of Shami's 10th and game's last over.

Nabi connected a hard-to-hit low full-toss off Shami across the boundary to leave Afghanistan needing 12 off the last five balls with three wickets in hand.

The 28-year-old pacer followed it up with a dot ball.

12 was needed off 4 deliveries.

Then, disaster struck.

Nabi tried to send another one across the ropes, only this time, the ball from his bat did not find a gap and landed straight into the safe hands of Hardik Pandya guarding the boundary.

Sensing India finally had a grip here and with the tail-enders at the crease, it was veteran Dhoni, a master of crunch situations, who walked up to Shami to impart some much-needed tips and guidance to the bowler.

Shami responded with two lethal yorkers and sent Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman packing in the next two deliveries. Afghanistan fought hard but Shami's hat-trick helped India stay unbeaten in the contest.

Doing so, Shami became the only the second Indian - after Chetan Sharma - and the 10th player to bag a World Cup hat-trick. The pacer ended with 4 wickets for 40 runs off 9.5 overs.

While the Internet hailed the pacer for keeping his nerves and bringing the Men in Blue home by 11 runs, it was Dhoni's intervention after Nabi's wicket that quickly shifted the focus of social media towards the 37-year-old cricketer.

What did Dhoni say to Shami? Wondered many.

Revealing Dhoni's advice in a post-match interview, Shami said, "The plan was simple. To bowl a yorker and even Mahi bhai suggested that. He said, 'Don't change anything now as you have a great chance of getting a hat-trick. It's a rare opportunity and you need to do the same thing. So I did what exactly I was told."

However, this wasn't the first incident involving Dhoni that grabbed the fans' attention during Saturday's contest.

In fact, touted as the best finisher of the game, Dhoni faced the wrath of social media when he was dismissed for playing a "slow and boring knock" of 28 off 52 balls. Dhoni, with the pressure mounting up, went for the big swing, missing Rashid Khan's straighter one completely and was stumped out.

What followed next were lots of memes and mockery.

