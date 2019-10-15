Did Donald Trump Forget To Wish His Daughter A Happy Birthday?

US President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany celebrated her 26th birthday over the weekend and while she received birthday greetings from many on social media, Trump seems to have forgotten his daughter's special day.

Ivanka, on her part, posted a throwback picture of a day of 'babysitting fail' from their youth.

She captioned the photo, "Happy, happy birthday Tiffany!

You have grown into an amazing woman, despite my many babysitting fails!"

Tiffany responded in the comments: “Haha I love this and I love you so much!”

Tiffany's father, however, did manage to wish the US Navy a happy birthday.

The absence was more conspicuous as others in the family sent their love, including Ivanka Trump.

Sister-in-law Lara Trump too posted a birthday message saying they are "almost birthday twins."

It is not that he did not send a message in private, however, subtlety and restraint aren’t usually part of the President’s shtick.

People on Twitter, on the other hand were eager to point out the omission and the fact that the US President, did, in fact remember to wish the US Navy. Here's what they wrote:

Hey its Tiffany Trumps birthday!!! Remember her? pic.twitter.com/1rp8Nz4mb9 — Rob Nice (@RobvillaNYNY) October 13, 2019

Today is Tiffany Trump’s 26th Birthday....Ivanka is 37.Do you think Trump called Tiffany today? pic.twitter.com/DDUO89pF5I — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) October 14, 2019

It’s his daughter @TiffanyATrump’s birthday today also but I guess he forgot. — Ned Carlysle (@What_Ned_Said) October 13, 2019

Hey Deranged Donald, nice tweet about the us navy's birthday. Did you forget about Tiffany's birthday? That was today also. Everything Trump touches dies! — Kevin brandlin (@BrandlinKevin) October 13, 2019

Notably, unlike her other siblings, Tiffany is not that close to her father Donald Trump. According to an earlier report by People, she and her dad have a strained past, and have sometimes gone for months without speaking, with her once going for a very long time, without seeing him as well.

