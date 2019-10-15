Take the pledge to vote

Did Donald Trump Forget To Wish His Daughter A Happy Birthday?

US President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany celebrated her 26th birthday over the weekend.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 15, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
US President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany celebrated her 26th birthday over the weekend and while she received birthday greetings from many on social media, Trump seems to have forgotten his daughter's special day.

Ivanka, on her part, posted a throwback picture of a day of 'babysitting fail' from their youth.

She captioned the photo, "Happy, happy birthday Tiffany!

You have grown into an amazing woman, despite my many babysitting fails!"

Tiffany responded in the comments: “Haha I love this and I love you so much!”

Tiffany's father, however, did manage to wish the US Navy a happy birthday. 

The absence was more conspicuous as others in the family sent their love, including Ivanka Trump.

Sister-in-law Lara Trump too posted a birthday message saying they are "almost birthday twins."

It is not that he did not send a message in private, however, subtlety and restraint aren’t usually part of the President’s shtick.

People on Twitter, on the other hand were eager to point out the omission and the fact that the US President, did, in fact remember to wish the US Navy. Here's what they wrote:

Notably, unlike her other siblings, Tiffany is not that close to her father Donald Trump. According to an earlier report by People, she and her dad have a strained past, and have sometimes gone for months without speaking, with her once going for a very long time, without seeing him as well.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
