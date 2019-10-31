Did Donald Trump Just Place Halloween Candy on a Kid's Head at the White House?

In a video that has gone viral on social media, US President Donald Trump can be seen placing a Halloween candy on a kid's head. Yes, his head. And no, we aren't kidding. Now that Halloween is around the corner, several kids were invited to the White House for trick and treating, a popular tradition associated with the day.

In the video, two kids can be seen approaching Trump and wife, Melania, who were distributing candies. One of the kids was dressed up as a minion from Despicable Me. Trump, in the clip, can be seen hesitant and unsure of how to react and simply places the candy bar on the kid's head. Oh, wait a second. He first taps on the kid's head with the bar before placing it. Melania also follows suit and does the same. However, as is obvious, both candy bars fall off the child's head.

I’m sorry but... did she just put candy on this kid’s head?pic.twitter.com/uM79Rdla47 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 29, 2019

The video has been shared over and over on social media and Twitterati cannot help but call out how awkward the whole thing was.

Trump can't even do trick or treating right! — Barney's Nose (@BarneysNose) October 29, 2019

Hes so weird at everything — Dancing Zombies Nimbus Graveyard DJ (@FreestyleWild) October 29, 2019

They have no clue as to how to be around children — julie ann velasquez rodgers (@julieannvelasq6) October 29, 2019

Like, kid has a bag RIGHT THERE. — Andrew Kornblatt (@akornblatt) October 29, 2019

They both did. Man, I guess they are soulmates.😂😂😂😂 — Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) October 29, 2019

They didn't teach how to Halloween at Trump University. — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) October 29, 2019

A lot of people pointed out how Trump is awkward around children in general and this is not the first time he's been caught in a similar situation. Some even talked about how you'd expect better from the two, given that they are parents themselves. But alas.

