Did Donald Trump Just Say 'the Kidney Has a Special Place in the Heart'?

Honestly, these faux pas are getting out of hand and the all the more ridiculous with every passing day.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order which essentially seeks to help people suffering from kidney diseases. The order would ensure early detection of the disease and would also provide for dialysis and other modes of treatment at home. It would also provide reimbursements on treatment.

Noble act, right?

But that's not why Trump made headlines.

Turns out, Trump probably didn't study basic biology in school and doesn't have a clue about the human anatomy. He believes that the kidney is a part of the heart. Makes you want to gouge your eyes out, right?

This is what he said:

“The kidney has a very special place in the heart. It’s an incredible thing.”

We kidney you not.

Obviously, Twitter jumped at the opportunity to offer him a free lesson in basic biology.

What language is this? https://t.co/BofGSbvZM8 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 10, 2019

Trump thinks the kidney is part of the heart, I kidney you not. https://t.co/SJogiCqMy6 — God (@thegoodgodabove) July 10, 2019

Ooooh, now I get it. Trump has a kidney where normal humans have a heart. Explains why he’s so full of piss and vinegar. https://t.co/i4kBLFwHBJ — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 11, 2019

“The kidney has a very special place in the heart”. “...a tough hurricane, one of the wettest from the standpoint of water”“I hope they now go n take a look at the oranges, the oranges of the investigation.”“We gotta take care of the floors, ya know, the floors of forest” — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) July 11, 2019

“The kidney has a very special place in my heart” - TrumpOk, Obama had an anger translator......Trumps gonna need a fuckwit translator to get involved https://t.co/Jrgy8UcgP6 — Trisha Brittenham (@tbrittenham9) July 11, 2019

Do, the kidney has a very special place in the heart? Another example of him thinking he should speak on any topic. I'm telling you, if it's not written for him, it makes little sense.Are you kidding me? — Jeremiah Severino (@JeremiahSeverin) July 11, 2019

The President of the United States of America said “the kidney has a very special place in the heart” yesterday and we’re all just going about business as usual. Nothing to see here. — Harmony Wright (@harmonyrwright) July 11, 2019

Yesterday @realDonaldTrump said: “The kidney has a very special place in the heart.”I’d love to play that dude in a game of Operation. #Resist pic.twitter.com/nQxsoMu8Ai — Wrath of Khan (@WrathOfKhan2016) July 11, 2019