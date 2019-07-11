Take the pledge to vote

Did Donald Trump Just Say 'the Kidney Has a Special Place in the Heart'?

We kidney you not.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
Honestly, these faux pas are getting out of hand and the all the more ridiculous with every passing day.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order which essentially seeks to help people suffering from kidney diseases. The order would ensure early detection of the disease and would also provide for dialysis and other modes of treatment at home. It would also provide reimbursements on treatment.

Noble act, right?

But that's not why Trump made headlines.

Turns out, Trump probably didn't study basic biology in school and doesn't have a clue about the human anatomy. He believes that the kidney is a part of the heart. Makes you want to gouge your eyes out, right?

This is what he said:

“The kidney has a very special place in the heart. It’s an incredible thing.”

We kidney you not.

Obviously, Twitter jumped at the opportunity to offer him a free lesson in basic biology.

Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram