Did Donald Trump Summon Melania by Tapping His foot? Internet is Convinced and Angry

As much as he may claim to respect women, netizens have taken issue with what they describe US President Donald Trump’s crude manner of summoning the First Lady.

Trump is being slammed online for a video that was likely filmed in Dayton, Ohio on August 7, three days after mass shooting there left nine people dead and 27 others injured, The Independent UK reports.

Standing next to his presidential car, Trump is seen tapping the top of his leg with his right hand as moments later Melania hurriedly walks into the frame.

Vice President Mike Pence is also seen alighting from the car in the clip.

The video, which was first shared on Twitter by a user called Matt Dinan on August 7, has gone viral again after it was shared by comedy writer James Felton and the parody Boris Johnson account.

Donald Trump:“Nobody respects women more than me”Also Donald Trump:“Here girl, come here girl” [pats leg] “come here wife, there’s a good girl” pic.twitter.com/kpAYOeLHRY — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 28, 2019

If you were a misogynistic, arrogant old shit, how would you ask your wife to join you?1. Call her name 2. Wave to catch her attention3. Pat your leg as if she were a dog pic.twitter.com/fCaoLee6Nv — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 28, 2019

Netizens are sure that the tapping gesture was Trump’s appalling way of asking Melania to hurry up.

“Heel, wife” — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 28, 2019

I'm well aware he's a crass, vulgar misogynist but I still found that clip shocking. — Sue Chadwick (@Chadddy) August 28, 2019

This is really sad — The Elite (@7hElit3) August 29, 2019

Recently, comedian and “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah had joked that Donald Trump was trying to get Melania deported from the country under the garb of his anti-immigrant rhetoric.

He had quipped that Trump was worried about the soaring popularity of the First Lady, while he himself struggled to “get his approval rating over 40%.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.