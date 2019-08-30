Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Did Donald Trump Summon Melania by Tapping His foot? Internet is Convinced and Angry

The videos was shot in Dayton, Ohio, three days after the mass shooting that left nine dead. Trump can be seen tapping his foot and moments later Melania arrives in the scene.

Trending Desk

August 30, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
Did Donald Trump Summon Melania by Tapping His foot? Internet is Convinced and Angry
First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump attend the G7 family photo in Biarritz, southwestern France. (Image: AP)
As much as he may claim to respect women, netizens have taken issue with what they describe US President Donald Trump’s crude manner of summoning the First Lady.

Trump is being slammed online for a video that was likely filmed in Dayton, Ohio on August 7, three days after mass shooting there left nine people dead and 27 others injured, The Independent UK reports.

Standing next to his presidential car, Trump is seen tapping the top of his leg with his right hand as moments later Melania hurriedly walks into the frame.

Vice President Mike Pence is also seen alighting from the car in the clip.

The video, which was first shared on Twitter by a user called Matt Dinan on August 7, has gone viral again after it was shared by comedy writer James Felton and the parody Boris Johnson account.

Netizens are sure that the tapping gesture was Trump’s appalling way of asking Melania to hurry up.

Recently, comedian and “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah had joked that Donald Trump was trying to get Melania deported from the country under the garb of his anti-immigrant rhetoric.

He had quipped that Trump was worried about the soaring popularity of the First Lady, while he himself struggled to “get his approval rating over 40%.”

