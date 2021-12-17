Did Elon Musk Just Advise Jeff Bezos to 'Work Harder and Spend Less Time in the Hot Tub'?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is not one to mince words. More so when it comes to his rivals or critics. Recently, in an interview with Financial Times, which accorded him the title of Person of the Year, the world’s richest man took a dig at the second richest person in the world, Jeff Bezos, by attacking his work ethics. Musk thinks that Bezos’ businesses are second to him because the Amazon founder doesn’t “work hard enough.” The two billionaires who are engaged in a space war have had a long-running simmering feud, which Musk takes upon himself to stoke the fire. The SpaceX CEO advised Bezos to “spend more time at Blue Origin rather than in the hot tub.” Well, that escalated quickly. “In some ways, I’m trying to goad him into spending more time at Blue Origin so they make more progress. As a friend of mine says, he should spend more time at Blue Origin and less time in the hot tub,” he said in the interview.

Comparing him to Bezos, the 50-year-old Musk claimed that he devotes 80 - 90 hours every week on SpaceX and Tesla work. Musk even said that Bezos tends to take himself a “bit too seriously.” Although he did try to give the Blue Origin CEO some credit saying he has “reasonably good engineering aptitude, but he does not seem to be willing to spend mental energy getting into the details of engineering.”

SpaceX wields a slight edge over Bezos’s Blue Origin in the space race as the former launched the first fully-civilian space mission. While the latter has lost a NASA lawsuit for a lunar lander contract given to SpaceX. Musk was recently named Time’s Person of the Year 2021, which is defined as someone who influenced the last 12 months “for better or for worse.”

Musk enjoys throwing shade at Bezos. When he overtook Bezos to become the richest man in the world, Musk reportedly told Forbes that he would gift him a silver medal and a giant statue of the digit 2. Musk even responded with a silver medal out of nowhere to a tweet by Bezos in October.

According to Forbes, Musk is currently worth about $252 billion while Bezos is worth $195 billion.

