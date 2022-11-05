Did Elon Musk Just 'Confirm' He's an Alien? Twitter Goes Wild With Conspiracy Theory

‘I’m An Alien’: Elon Musk Reveals The Craziest Conspiracy Theory He Believes Might Be True

The new CEO of Twitter has some rather unusual ideas about what conspiracy theory he believes might be true. Often people believe in the life is a simulation theory or that our origins are from Mars. Elon Musk, however, believes he is an alien. Tim Urban on his Twitter handle asked, what is the craziest conspiracy theory Twitter users believe is true?

What’s the craziest conspiracy theory you think might be true? — Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) November 3, 2022

Many people came up with rather surprising responses. However, it is the founder of Tesla whose reply left Twitter in stitches. He responded, “I’m an alien trying to get back to my home planet.”

I’m an alien trying to get back to my home planet — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

Some social media users took the response in a stride. They shared hilarious memes including photoshopped snaps of Musk on rockets. Others had rather hilarious comebacks. A Twitter user wrote, “Alex Jones is doing a special on you tomorrow. Looking forward to it.”

Alex jones is doing a special on you tomorrow. Looking forward to it — Elizabeth Anne Culver (@liz_culver83) November 4, 2022

“I found the portal tonight. If you want the location, I’ll hook you up for $8,” read another comment.

I found the portal tonight. If you want the location, I’ll hook you up for $8 pic.twitter.com/gdhrSVoaLE — WillPrescott (@WillPrescott13) November 4, 2022

Tim Urban responded to the tweet and said, “I thought we agreed you were not going to talk bout this publicly.”

I thought we agreed you were not going to talk about this publicly — Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) November 4, 2022

To which, Musk went on to reply that he is unsure whether confirming or denying that he is an alien is more convincing that he is an alien.

Meanwhile, Twitter's new owner has sacked almost the entirety of the company's team in India. The company once had between 230 to 250 employees in the country, now has less than 10 people left, reported the Mint. The employees have lost access to Twitter's internal systems like Slack, emails and laptops. Some employees choose to resign in anticipation of the layoffs, said a lawyer close to Twitter India. The teams impacted by these layoffs are Twitter's curation team, the communications, global content partnerships, sales and ad revenue team. The engineering and product teams are also sizeable downsized.

