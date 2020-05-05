BUZZ

Did Elon Musk Really Put up His Mansions on Sale After 'Will Own No House' Tweet?

File photo of technology entrepreneur Elon Musk

File photo of technology entrepreneur Elon Musk

The curious case of Elon Musk putting his two mansions up on sale following the controversial tweet.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 2:17 PM IST
Elon Musk and his Twitter account are a world of their own.

A few days ago, the Tesla chief, in one of his (regular) meltdowns on the microblogging site, expressed his displeasure with the coronavirus lockdown restrictions laid down in the USA. He wanted to FREE AMERICA.

On May 1, Musk also said he intended to sell off his physical possessions. "Will own no house," he wrote in a tweet.


When questioned why he wanted to sell his houses (read: mansions), the electric carmaker simply quipped, "Freedom."

In one of his following tweets, Musk even humble bragged about one of his properties that once belonged to Gene Wilder, the Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory star.


Things escalated dramatically a couple of days later when two properties belonging to Musk were curiously up for sale on Zillow - an American online real estate database company. The list included the Wonka mansion, the same house which, according to Musk, cannot be torn down or lose any its soul. The apparent listings, reported by The Next Web, showed the listing of Wonka aka Gene Wilder's previously owned mansion located at Chalon Road, Los Angeles for a whopping $9.5 million.

zillow wonka
"Updated, but carefully preserved unique, quirky and charming ranch style former home of Gene Wilder/Willy Wonka. Beautiful view property on this approx. acre promontory overlooking the stream, trees and white sand traps of the 13th green and 14th fairway on the Bel-Air Country Club Golf Course, with distant city views. Property includes approx. 2,800-sq.ft. 5-bedroom, 4.5-bath ranch home with oval pool and private guest cottage," the description on the listing read.

While the second property also in Bel-Air area was apparently listed by Musk on Zillow with a sticker pricer of $30 million.

zillow second

"Lower Bel Air Estate, on private knoll overlooking Bel Air Country Club and the city and ocean beyond. Built in 1990 and extensively remodeled with large entertaining spaces, high ceilings and fine finishes. Large master suite with separate dual baths and closets, family wing, 2-story library, theater, 2-room guest suite, lighted championship tennis court, wine cellar, gym, pool, vast grassy yard and fruit orchard. Motor court with 5-car garage," its description read.

But did Musk actually put these swanky mansions on sale? A report in the Los Angeles Times puts forth a couple of interesting points. One, neither property is listed on other major real estate websites.

Second, it could be a simple case of hacking. The report cited an incident involving Bruce Makowsky whose legitimate listing on Zillow was meddled with by an "unknown user". Makowsky, in return, sued Zillow for $60 million in damages, the report added. Meanwhile, Musk owns at least seven houses worth a $100 million, Business Insider reported.

Amidst this chaos, there is, however, some good news for the billionaire. Musk, 48 and his 32-year-old girlfriend and Canadian singer Claire Boucher aka Grimes welcomed their first child together on May 5. Musk shared the happy news on Twitter saying, "Mom and baby all good."

