Did Elon Musk Use 'Party Rock Anthem' to Hint at Tesla's New Giga Factory?

Elon Musk’s Twitter activity slowed down in pace for about a week until now, when he revived his tweet streak, along with a song that shares its roots with a global hit, ‘Party Rock Anthem,’ by LMFAO. Elon, on Monday, shared a tweet that said, “I have thought about and… I am not sorry for party rocking.” Right before sharing this tweet, Elon shared another tweet of a rabbit holding a rocket. The mysterious order and nature of the tweets did not fail to amaze netizens as always. The tweet also entailed a hidden announcement regarding the next venture that the Tesla CEO is working on.

I’ve thought about and … I’m not sorry for party rocking— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 17, 2021

(\_/)( •_•)🚀— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 17, 2021

One of the netizens names Sawyer Merritt retweeted Elon’s ‘party rocking’ tweet, and in the caption, asked, “When party rock at Giga Texas?”. The tweet caught Elon’s attention, and he replied, “As soon as major construction is done, so maybe in a few months.”

Elon hinted at Tesla’s Giga Texas manufacturing plant. The construction of the plant, which is also known as Gigafactory, started in July 2020, amid the pandemic, and the company is planning to churn its first batch of its EVs by the end of 2021, and according to Elon’s tweet, it seems that the company is right on schedule.

The manufacturing facility is built on a huge land, roughly 2480 acres large, in Austin. Although the production plant will manufacture and assemble various Tesla models, it will be the main production facility for the very popular Tesla Cybertruck.

Tesla’s launch events are highly anticipated and so will be the one dedicated to the Gigafactory. How can one forget the amazing and peculiar performance by Elon Musk during the launch of Tesla’s plant in Shanghai, the first outside the US.

The same enthusiasm is expected at the launch event for the Gigafactory in Texas.

