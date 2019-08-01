Did English Pacer Jofra Archer Really 'Predict' Prithvi Shaw's Doping Violation 4 Years Ago?

Jofra Archer has a tweet for everything. Or does he?

The fiery pacer from England, who bowled the dramatic and match-deciding Super Over at Lord's in the nervy finale of recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup against New Zealand, took the fans by storm with his spooky, old "prediction" tweets that surfaced during the course of the cricket carnival earlier in May and June.

Remember his minute-by-minute prophecy of England-Australia semi-finals and effortlessly "predicting" its outcome?

Archer is back in news again and this time, it's for a 2015 tweet in which he had seemingly expressed disappointment over Prithvi Shaw's ban from playing cricket.

Unlucky shaw — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 15, 2015

For the uninitiated, 19-year-old Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was recently handed a back-dated eight-month suspension by BCCI over doping violation after Shaw allegedly inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance commonly found in cough syrups. The youngster will not be eligible for selection until November 15.

Responding to the ban, Shaw took to his Twitter page and wrote, "I have to take this in my stride & hope it inspires others in our sports fraternity too in India that we as athletes need to be extremely careful in taking any medicine for the smallest of medical ailments even if the medicine is available over the counter & we need to always follow the protocol."

Shaw's tweet garnered a lot of responses, mostly positive and sympathetic, from fans back home but it was Archer's tweet that found several mentions under his post.

pic.twitter.com/nKe7ueBsDh — Rohit Dubey and Karanvir Bohra FC (@DubeyRohit10) July 30, 2019

In fact, Archer's tweet from 2015 soon went viral on microblogging site with many praising the bowler's apparent supernatural powers.

Is there anything this guy hasn't tweeted ? I don't think so — Pratham€sh Kulkarni (@iamcricketguy) July 30, 2019

Ok! Please tell us how the world is gonna end. Show that tweet. NOW? — Gnanashekar (@Gnanashekar) July 30, 2019

Modern day Nostradamus — Gareeb Joker (@badoombaa) July 30, 2019

But was his random tweet from the past unintentionally aimed for Prithvi Shaw? Not really.

While many happily latched onto the spooky "Jofra Archer has a tweet for everything" train once again, some pointed out an unfortunate incident that took place on September 16, 2015, involving English footballer and Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw. The same day as Archer's now-viral tweet.

FYI : Those who are creating a buzz regarding the tweet of @JofraArcher "unlucky Shaw", do have a fact check. It was on 16th sept, 2015, the day when @LukeShaw23 got his tibial fracture and went out for 288 days!!!! Stop making vague claims netizens! Calm! #BCCI #PrithviShaw — Nayanava Biswas K (@k0usshik) July 31, 2019

Luke Shaw, then 20, had suffered a double fracture in his right leg in a group match in Champions League four years ago. The injury kept him away from the sport (and training) until April 2016.

Shaw was injured under a challenge from defender Hector Moreno as he stormed into the penalty area at the end of a run towards goal in the 15th minute.(Getty Image)

But to his credit, Archer's prophecy for Super Over in the World Cup final gave social media chills down the spine and the hunt for his "prediction" posts on current-cricket events will go on.