Did George Calombaris' Pay Scandal Force Masterchef Judges to Leave Show?

Did George Calombaris' pay scandal force the judges to leave the show?

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2019, 5:02 PM IST
Did George Calombaris' Pay Scandal Force Masterchef Judges to Leave Show?
Did George Calombaris' pay scandal force the judges to leave the show?
Matt, Gary and George, the dynamic trio that made Masterchef Australia what it is today, will not be returning as judges in the next season. According to the channel, the season finale will be their final episode as judges on the show.

"After 11 sensational seasons, we bid a fond farewell to our judges - Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris," a post on the official Facebook page for Masterchef Australia read.

Does the fact that George Calombaris has been embroiled in a pay scandal have anything to do with the channel's decision?

However, that remains ambiguous.

Last week, several unions demanded that George be sacked from his position as the judge on Masterchef Australia since it was discovered that he had been underpaying the staff at his restaurants by 8 million.

The investigation, which lasted almost four years, revealed that Calombaris had not paid his staff their dues.

In fact, according to reports, West Australian Tourism has also terminated its contract with Calombaris.

Although speculations are rife that the scandal triggered the channel's decision to fire Calombaris. But if that is indeed the case, why did Matt and Gary decide to leave too?

The trio have been an integral part of the show since its inception and they're one of the many reasons why viewers are hooked to the show. It wouldn't be exaggeration to claim that their departure truly marks the end of an era for the show and its loyal audience.

