4-min read

Did Hannah Gadsby Know She Read out Superstar SRK's 'Sweet Tweet' on 'Nanette'?

In a special video uploaded on Twitter, Hannah read tweets from Indians who complimented her Netflix special 'Nanette'.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2018, 1:20 PM IST
(Image: Twitter/@NetflixIndia)
Jimmy Kimmel's hilarious 'Celebrities Read Mean Tweets' segment on his talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!' has celebrities reading out mean (and often downright offensive) tweets that were sent to them by fans(?!). The segment makes it seem like celebrities take it all in jest, often laughing at the insults. But hey, no one would want to read mean things being written about themselves and be made to read those, right?

Taking that pointer, Netflix decided to take some inspiration from Jimmy Kimmel's show and came up with their own version of 'mean tweets' except that they were not mean, they were 'sweet tweets'.

A video posted on Netflix India's Twitter handle shows stand-up comedian Hannah Gadsby from the Netflix special 'Nanette' read sweet tweets sent straight from the Indian community.

Now Hannah, who is obviously uncomfortable with the idea of having to read compliments about her, is slightly reluctant but decided to go ahead with it.

The video shows tweets where users confess to tearing up watching 'Nanette'. The Netflix special talked about Hannah's struggle with being a lesbian woman, being abused physically and sexually, and the straight white man's privilege. Spoiler alert: even Shahrukh Khan praised 'Nanette' and asked everyone to watch the show.

But Hannah didn't bat an eye while reading the most popular Bollywood superstar's tweet.

However, Hannah is not at the receiving end of 'sweet tweets' only. She has gotten her fair share of criticism from (no surprises here) men who obviously did not understand the purpose nor the message behind 'Nanette'. Talking about the criticism she has received from men, Hannah tweeted that she is all right with being criticised by men for not being funny, however, she wishes that they would express their "disproportionate feelings about comedy in a more humourous way".





But like expected, Hannah's fans, of course, were there to support her through and through.





































