'Did He Just Say That': Trump Calls Osama Bin Laden, His Son ‘Tall, Very Handsome’

All eyes were glued to television sets on Sunday, October 27, as US President Donald Trump announced the death of ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by the US Special Forces. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Iraqi Jihadist, was the world's most wanted man. According to the US President, Al-Baghdadi’s body was mutilated after he detonated a suicide vest while fleeing into a dead-end tunnel, in which three of his six children were killed, but DNA test results provided a positive identification.

As people were listening to Trump with rapt attention, the US President referred al-Qaida Chief Osama Bin Laden and his son Hamza Bin Laden as "tall and very handsome". Soon after Trump's speech, where he used the adjectives ‘tall’ and ‘handsome’ to describe 9/11 terror attack mastermind and his son, social media was left expressing disbelief.

“... Hamza bin Laden, because he is a young man around 30, looks just like his father tall, very handsome and he was talking bad things just like his father....I don’t get any credit for this, but that’s okay, I never do. But here we are. I wrote a book, a really very very successful book, and in that book about a year before the World Trade Center was blown up, I said there is somebody named Osama bin Laden, you better kill him or take him out, something to that effect, he is big trouble...," Trump said.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Trump's statement:

Maybe he has a crush on tall and handsome, just saying... — Kenneth Rigby (@Art81953) October 27, 2019

Donald Trump says Osama Bin Laden’s son is tall and handsome. pic.twitter.com/aKHtlsBf3o — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 27, 2019

I genuinely thought I imagined that part when I caught it on the radio. Thanks for verifying I am not insane. — Kass To the World (@MommaBear2201) October 27, 2019

That was so funny! “Bin laden and his son are handsome. Y’all should’ve listened to me and read my book. “ — Sarah (@howmyworldruns) October 27, 2019

He could have stopped 9/11 if we listened to him about tall, handsome Bin Laden. — pinko, heavy metal weirdo (@PBJellyMeg) October 27, 2019

#TrumpPresser Donald Trump: We took out Abu Bakr Al BaghdadiPress: good a sim..Donald Trump: thanks Russia! Osama Bin Laden wasn't as big as this one, his son? Handsome. Thanks Russia! K-9...that's a dog. I wrote a book on predicting 9-11. Russia! Incoherent babble Press: pic.twitter.com/JEOZMGGYft — Nathan Platt (@nathanplatt) October 27, 2019

Did Trump just say that Osama Bin Laden’s son was “very much like his father, a good looking man”. — Chris Wall (@ChrisWall) October 27, 2019

What does Bin Laden’s son being “tall & handsome” have to do with anything? Was Trump attracted to him? #TrumpPresser #alBaghdadi pic.twitter.com/S66zFArNto — Rashan Reeves (@Babyblack1977) October 27, 2019

In September this year, US President Donald Trump confirmed that Hamza bin Laden was killed in an American counter-terrorism operation along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

Osama bin Laden was killed by US Special Forces who raided his compound in Pakistan in 2011.

