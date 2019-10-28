Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'Did He Just Say That': Trump Calls Osama Bin Laden, His Son ‘Tall, Very Handsome’

“Hamza bin Laden, because he is a young man around 30, looks just like his father tall, very handsome," said Donald Trump.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 28, 2019, 5:17 PM IST
'Did He Just Say That': Trump Calls Osama Bin Laden, His Son 'Tall, Very Handsome'
“Hamza bin Laden, because he is a young man around 30, looks just like his father tall, very handsome," said Donald Trump.

All eyes were glued to television sets on Sunday, October 27, as US President Donald Trump announced the death of ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by the US Special Forces. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Iraqi Jihadist, was the world's most wanted man. According to the US President, Al-Baghdadi’s body was mutilated after he detonated a suicide vest while fleeing into a dead-end tunnel, in which three of his six children were killed, but DNA test results provided a positive identification.

As people were listening to Trump with rapt attention, the US President referred al-Qaida Chief Osama Bin Laden and his son Hamza Bin Laden as "tall and very handsome". Soon after Trump's speech, where he used the adjectives ‘tall’ and ‘handsome’ to describe 9/11 terror attack mastermind and his son, social media was left expressing disbelief.

“... Hamza bin Laden, because he is a young man around 30, looks just like his father tall, very handsome and he was talking bad things just like his father....I don’t get any credit for this, but that’s okay, I never do. But here we are. I wrote a book, a really very very successful book, and in that book about a year before the World Trade Center was blown up, I said there is somebody named Osama bin Laden, you better kill him or take him out, something to that effect, he is big trouble...," Trump said.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Trump's statement:

In September this year, US President Donald Trump confirmed that Hamza bin Laden was killed in an American counter-terrorism operation along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

Osama bin Laden was killed by US Special Forces who raided his compound in Pakistan in 2011.

