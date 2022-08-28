Did Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha 'Copy' This Scene from Deshdrohi? KRK Wants to Know

KRK is back at it again, and this time he has beef to settle with Hrithik Roshan, specifically with regard to Hrithik’s upcoming film Vikram Vedha. KRK has never kept us wanting when it comes to hot takes, and currently, he has brought the very serious allegation that Hrithik might have copied his scene from Deshdrohi. To be specific, it’s the scene that has become a classic meme, where KRK’s character gets shot, groans with zero inflection and asks “magar kyun?” before toppling backwards in excruciating slow motion two bullets later.

The allegation is not just against Hrithik, though. KRK claims the film industry in the South, Vijay Sethupathi in particular, caused similar offences. Because of course KRK is the one who came up with the totally original and unprecedented scene involving a super-masculine hero smiling in the face of a gun pointed to his head.

First south did copy my scene. And now @iHrithik is copying me. pic.twitter.com/Br7j5P5om0 — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 28, 2022

Bas itna hi confidence chahiye https://t.co/W6op0oaGDp — ͨ (@cxlumbus) August 28, 2022

Hello My Dear Wrong Number (1986) Jagathy/Mohanlal also took inspiration from your Oscar level acting https://t.co/DGkmu0hIyy pic.twitter.com/5QbGpePmpc — Vivek Cochin (@vivekcochin) August 28, 2022

Life me ye confidence chahiye! https://t.co/eodawMQrgu — Vinayak Dev Trivedi (@Fuckeeeri) August 28, 2022

KRK was ready to start shooting for Deshdrohi 2 back in April- a self-proclaimed blockbuster that’s apparently going to be “bigger than Bahubali”. Cinema-goers aren’t too willing to bet on that, if the Twitter reactions are anything to go by. The first Deshdrohi movie released (and tanked) 14 years ago. The poster of Deshdrohi 2 features KRK in all his glory, wearing a black ensemble. You’ve got to give it to Kamaal Rashid Khan- he gives credit where credit is due. The poster informs you that the movie has been “directed by KRK produced by KRK” and obviously stars KRK, and the memers have added: “watched by KRK”. The actor isn’t exactly known as a hitmaker and the Bahubali comment right on the (slightly questionable) poster opened the floodgates for Twitter’s legions.

The first Deshdrohi movie was directed by Jagdish A Sharma and produced by KRK. With the actor leading the movie, the film also featured Manoj Tiwari, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Gracy Singh and Zulfi Syed. The film focused on the hardships faced by immigrants in Mumbai.

