'Dhoom Machale' on Suez Canal? Video of Ever Given 'Playing' Bollywood Song is Pritam Approved

Salvage teams on Monday finally freed the colossal container ship MV Ever Given stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce. A flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, wrenched the bulbous bow of the skyscraper-sized Ever Given from the canal’s sandy bank, where it had been firmly lodged since March 23. All 25 Indian crew members onboard the 2 lakh-tonne cargo vessel were reportedly in ‘good health’ and ‘won’t be replaced for now’. And after the many memes and content that the Suez blockage caused, it seems the skyscraper-sized ship is still giving desi internet enough content to keep the buzz rolling.

In a viral claim, it is being said that the horns blared on the ship were playing to the tunes of ‘Dhoom’, a Bollywood action-blockbuster from 2004.

A viral clip shows the ship and other boats afloat in the Suez Canal while one can hear the sound of the horns taking the famous desi tune. However, the authenticity of the video is unknown.

A Twitter user shared the video saying, “Dhoom Horns are been blown as the ship finally leaves the Suez Canal. 100% Indian staff."

🔈 Dhoom Horns are been blown as the ship finally leaves the Suez Canal. 100% Indian staff #SuezBLOCKED #Suez pic.twitter.com/07fK0s2nud — Cycle Chain Sankar (@dakuwithchaku) March 29, 2021

A few of the first people to have reacted to the video were director Sanjay Gadhvi, screenwriter Mayur Puri, who was an associated director and also music composer Pritam.

Unbelievable!!!!! 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽— Sanjay Gadhvi (@SanjayGadhvi4) March 29, 2021

While the video has been going viral on social media, News18 could not verify the video.

The ship will now sail to Rotterdam (Europe’s largest seaport) if it is found fit on full inspection at Egypt’s great bitter lake, an official added. A Times of India report stated that the German Company Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) which manages the Panama-registered Japanese shipping company Shoei Kisen Kaisha-owned 400-meter long cargo vessel said, “the crew was safe and in good health. Their hard work and tireless professionalism are greatly appreciated.”

However, both the Indian government and the seafarers’ organisations are concerned about the legal issues that the crew may face, including the possibility of criminal charges. A TOI report quoted sources saying that they could be placed under house arrest until an investigation is completed into the cause of the accident. The ship management, however, has not explained anything about the legal procedures the crew will have to go through. “There is a clear danger that the crew will be made scapegoats,” a senior person associated with the shipping industry told Times of India.(with inputs from AP)