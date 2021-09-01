'Did It Hurt' Trend Turns Old Cringey Pickup Line Into a Very Realistic Meme

Did it hurt? When you saw your real-life turn into a meme trend people pity laughed at while casually empathizing with it? The chaotic neutral side of Twitter seems to have started a trend from the old pickup line, ‘Did it hurt?’ usually followed up with ‘When you fell from heaven?’ Except in the new re-hashed version, the ‘fall from heaven’ has been changed to become a much more accurate version: a line you’ll relate to, even if it feels like its part of a personal attack from the universe in the form of a stranger’s tweet. The ‘fall from heaven’ part of that pickup line has for years been considered cringe on the Internet, and used as the most generic, and perhaps the #1 go-to pickup line for people who didn’t think of an original pickup line. For the last few years, the line has been used as a mockery of itself, mostly by replacing the second half. Because the first part of pickup line itself is phrased as a question, it makes it a perfect snowclone, that is, a phrase that can be adapted for different situations by changing only some of the words. The new versions of the second part of the line range from feeling good when an email ‘found you well’ to when you majored in Arts or sometimes, even the harsh reality of work-from-home life.

The trend seemed to have started with user @bratzcokeden’s tweet from July, credited as the first of the new version by Know Your Meme.

did it hurt? when you fell off— god is trans (@bratzcokeden) July 20, 2021

It was only in the last few days of August, however, that the trend itself has snowballed into a trend instead of a stand-alone tweet. Here’s some of our favorite ones.

did it hurt? when the version u created of me in ur head didnt align with who i really am— pizzarina sbarro (@tillamundo) August 30, 2021

did it hurt? when you started working and realizing that you’ll have to spend the next 40+ years of your life doing this?— sher🥺 (@sherrysworld) August 30, 2021

did it hurt? when you woke up before your alarm and checked the time and you had less than a minute left? did it hurt?— the perc prophet (@humidfluid) August 30, 2021

did it hurt? when you graduated with a BA in english?— trash jones (@jzux) August 29, 2021

did it hurt? when the email found you well?— kim (@KimmyMonte) August 30, 2021

did it hurt? when you realized you’ll never change your parents no matter how many years you spend in therapy? lmao— mf (@grl_fieri) August 31, 2021

Did it hurt? When you lost time drawing and straightened your spine for the first time in 5 hours?— Procreate (@Procreate) September 1, 2021

did it hurt? when u realized 2022 is just 121 days away and ur still processing 2019 which is about to be three years ago— hey bestie (@lyxopk) August 31, 2021

And always, sometimes a reference to Ratatouille.

did it hurt? when the rat pulled on your hair to make you cook?— zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) August 30, 2021

And our favourite, a reference to another trend. In this case, the milk crate challenge.

did it hurt when you fell from those crates ?— annie (@thisyearsgurl) August 24, 2021

But perhaps, this one was the most real one of all.

did it hurt? when you realized— etc etc (@iloveburgerzs) August 30, 2021

While the original “Did it hurt? When you fell from heaven?" line origin time and source is debated, the first use of it in print has been traced to the Tampa Tribune in 1985 by Word Histories, though even then, The Tampa Tribune recommended against using the line in public. In 2007, an study published in The Guardian “Male faith in racy chat-up lines misplaced" “called the pickup line a “meaningless compliment" and summed it up by saying it was one of the “chat-up lines that send most women running for the hills." In 2021, the snowclone itself may send all of us into sadboi hours.

