Did Jake Paul Just Flex a Fake Richard Mille Luxury Watch and Fool Everyone?

It’s not uncommon for celebrities to make news for all the wrong reasons and become the butt of jokes online and the latest person to face the brunt of the internet is YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul. The YouTuber-turned athlete was gifted a custom-made belt ahead of his match with Tyron Woodley today. In an Instagram post, he claimed the belt was worth $500,000. The belt was gifted to Jake by Most Valuable Promotions CEO Nakisa Bidarian as an early Christmas gift. The belt touts him as the ‘most valuable boxer’ and he took to Instagram to post a picture of himself holding the belt in his hands just before the pre-fight press conference.

However, things did not go well for him as mere hours after he posted the picture, an Instagram page called FakeWatchBuster came forward to burst his bubble in unexpected ways. The page reposted the picture of Jake with a caption that claimed that the watch that the 24-year old boxer was wearing was fake. Jake is seen wearing a Richard Mille RM055 Bubba Watson, normally costing around $520,000 on his left wrist but according to the Instagram page, the configuration of the case, the thickness, and positioning of the strap screws were an indication of the watch being a cheap fake.

As soon as the page put up the post, comments that poked fun at Jake started pouring in from all corners.

One user commented, “So now he got a fake career and a fake watch” with laugh emoticons. Another comment read, "You knew it was going to be a fake the minute you saw Paul wearing it."

Yet another comment read, ‘if Jake ever wonders why everyone thinks he's a joke'.

Many users pointed out the fact that the page didn’t initiate their claim with ‘In our opinion’ like they generally do, which indicates that they are sure about the fakery.

Jake even got ridiculed by the boxing fraternity. Rival Gervonta Davis shared FakeWatchBuster’s post on his Instagram story. Throughout his career, Paul has been involved in many controversies including engaging in risky stunts, sexually suggestive behavior and featuring age-inappropriate material for YouTube.

