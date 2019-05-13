English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Did Jamie Lannister Predict His and Cersei's Fate in Season 5 of 'Game of Thrones'?
The now-viral exchange between Bronn and Jamie Lannister took place in season 5. The exact unfolded in the latest episode of 'Game of Thrones'.
Image by HBO / Hotstar.
(Spoilers ahead! You've been warned.)
"How do you wanna go?"
"In the arms of the woman I love."
Game of Thrones fans were upset by the lack of major deaths during the battle of Winterfell but as we reached the penultimate episode of the medieval epic drama, "The Bells." But there were deaths and only deaths as far as one could see after Daenerys Targaryen went full Mad Queen riding her last surviving dragon Drogon to King's Landing and reducing it and thousands of innocents to ashes.
But before the Mother of Dragons got busy doing what she wanted to do, Tyrion Lannister betrayed his queen by setting his brother Jaime Lannister free. Upon his freedom, he sneaks into King's Landing to reunite with his twin sister-cum-love Cersei Lannister at the Red Keep and help her escape the falling city safely. The things we do for love.
But it's too late. With nowhere to escape from the death and destruction caused by Dany, Jamie and Cersei share their final moments in each other's arms - the same way they came in this world.
“I want our baby to live. I want our baby to live. Don't let me die. Please don't let me die. I don't want to die. I don't want to. Not like this. Not like this. Not like this,” said a sobbing pregnant Cersei.
Comforting the love of his life, for one last time, Jamie responded by saying, “Look me in the eyes. Just look at me. Nothing else matters. Nothing else matters. Only us.”
The scene ended with the two embracing each other with the Queen and Kingslayer getting crushed to death under the rubble of Keep.
But did Game of Thrones foreshadow the deaths of show's two most loved/hated characters?
A quick rewind to GoT's season 5 episode 4 has the answer.
After helping his brother, Tyrion, escape Joffrey's murder charges, who ultimately kills their father Tywin, Jamie travels to Dorne to bring Myrcella, his daughter, back from the family of Oberyn Martell to prove his love for Cersei.
Accompanied by Bronn in this quest in exchange of riches, both discuss sh*t ways to die while resting on the coast of Dorne.
"In my own keep, drinking my own wine, watching my sons grovel for my fortune," says Bronn.
Then Bronn questions Jamie on how he wants to go.
"In the arms of the woman I love."
Fans of the show, who caught on the Easter Egg, were quick to share Jamie-Cersei's already known fate on the show.
Bronn: "How do you wanna go?"
Jamie: “In the arms of the woman I love.”
#GameOfThrones
Just rewatched szn 5 ep 4 when bronn asks Jamie how he wants to die. Damn GoT killing us with foreshadowing
Jamie got to die exactly how he told Bronn he wanted to #GameofThrones
Here we go!!!
Jamie told Bronn he wanted to die "in the arms of the woman I love."
