Did Joe Biden Accidentally Read 'Repeat the Line' Aloud From a Teleprompter?

Did US President Joe Biden make a teleprompter gaffe? A video of his speech has gone viral on social media with people debating if indeed there had been a gaffe. While announcing reproductive rights action, Biden says, “…and of course, repeat the line, women are not without electoral and/or political power; to be precise, not and/or; or political power…” Many Twitter users alleged that the “repeat the line” part had been accidentally read off of a teleprompter. Others claimed that Biden had said “let me repeat the line” for emphasis, and that there was no chance that “repeat the line” would have been put on a teleprompter at any rate. Instead, the teleprompter would just repeat the line, some claimed.

Elon Musk also took a dig at Biden over the clip.

Joe Biden accidentally reads the part on the teleprompter that says "repeat the line" when they wanted him to say the line again lmfao pic.twitter.com/pS3GdXPe5N — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2022

I love how your show is called “No Lie” considering you literally lie about everything and seem to think we all didn’t hear what we clearly heard. pic.twitter.com/PFC6wTYCcD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2022

yes because he was quoting. https://t.co/HbhdCCViCB — Trevor (@ViperThunder) July 9, 2022

he speaks colloquially, the "let me" was implied. https://t.co/HbhdCCViCB — Trevor (@ViperThunder) July 9, 2022

He clearly said “repeat the line”. We can all base what he said from our own perspective but he obviously said what everyone else is saying. — Christian; SteelerNation (@PythoiiTwitch) July 9, 2022

This would not be the first time that Biden has made a public gaffe. Biden was in news recently for a very specific cheat sheet he held in his hand at a meeting. The sheet, which was prepared by his staff to instruct him how to go about the meeting, said: “YOU take YOUR seat.” The photo was reportedly taken by a photographer present in the meeting and it was shared on Twitter by a journalist. Netizens were stunned by the embarrassingly detailed cheat sheet that included directions like “YOU thank participants” and “YOU depart.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.