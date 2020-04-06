BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Did John Cena Join India’s ‘Diya and Candle’ #9Baje9Minute Fight Against Coronavirus?

Image credits: John Cena / Instagram | Original photo by WWE.

Image credits: John Cena / Instagram | Original photo by WWE.

At 9 pm on Sunday, April 5, Indians took to their windows, balconies, and streets for the second time amid the 21-day lockdown to fight coronavirus.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 1:59 PM IST
Ever scrolled through John Cena's Instagram profile and wondered what in the world was the wrestler thinking before posting that?

But when the 16-time WWE world champion shared a photo of a fellow wrestler on Monday from his fascinating Instagram world, Indians took notice and knew "exactly" what Cena was talking about or so we would like to think.

As millions of Indians assembled in their balconies and terraces to celebrate PM Modi's appeal of #9Baje9Minute to mark the country's fight against coronavirus on April 5, a cryptic post from Cena turned heads and desis were quick to take notice.

Cena shared an uncaptioned photo of Bray Wyatt's debut of 'Firefly Fun House' gimmick from 2019. What fans from India noticed was the lantern that Wyatt was holding onto.








View this post on Instagram


A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on


Was Cena celebrating India's "diya and candle" fight against coronavirus? Indian fans thought so and comments kept pouring in.

cena 1
cena 2
cena 3
cena 4
cena 5
cena 6

Cena's Instagram account, has, over the years, seen Indians making a random appearance on his feed so it doesn't come as a surprise that fans were quick to assume that he was adhering to PM Modi's appeal in his unusual way. From Sachin to Daler Mehndi to Kapil Sharma, we have seen it all.

Coming back to WWE, John Cena vs 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt match on WrestleMania 36 was much more bizarre than Cena's Instagram account itself but was equally enjoyed and documented by fans on social media. Blown away by it, many felt that the strange but ambitious match had raised the bar of wrestling matches several notches up. There was a Hulk Hogan impression, a Vince McMahon puppet and everything else you hadn't imagined of.









The match was literally out of this world and WWE managed to actually keep wrestling fans glued despite the restrictions brought upon by coronavirus pandemic.

You can read how it all unfolded here.

