Did Johnny Depp 'Purposely' Not Look at Amber Heard During Her Testimony?

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case has divided the Internet, where people have closely watched and scrutinised the defamation trial under way. Amber Heard suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, a psychologist told a Virginia jury on Tuesday in Johnny Depp’s USD 50 million defamation trial against the Aquaman star over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed on domestic violence. Dr. Dawn Hughes claimed that Heard repeatedly was “subjected to sexual violence" from Depp. Depp, during his recently-concluded testimony, said that he was a victim of domestic violence. “Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me," he said. “The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself."

The Internet has been divided into two strict camps in favour of one or the other of the actors. Under this circumstance, Cathy Russon, executive producer at Law&Crime Trial Network, tweeted: “What do you think of the strategy of #JohnnyDepp purposely not looking, even one time, at #AmberHeard during her testimony?" along with some footage from the trial. Twitter users had theories as to why that might have been the case. These are, obviously, opinions based on subjective biases. People on either side of the debate weighed in.

What do you think of the strategy of #JohnnyDepp purposely not looking, even one time, at #AmberHeard during her testimony? @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/d2TFQLHBhX— Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 5, 2022

Victims don’t want to stare at their abusers— 🌟🏴‍☠️ (@GellertDepp) May 5, 2022

I don't think it has anything to do with strategy. He swore he'd never let her look him in the eyes again…and he hasn't. pic.twitter.com/f13OJ2ILhD— Vincent LaGuardia Gambini, Esq. (@VincentLaGuard3) May 5, 2022

It can be interpreted a million different ways by the jury tbh. He can't look at her too many times bc that could be seen as intimidation— 🏳️‍🌈Butterfly🇨🇺🌎 (@xemopeachx) May 5, 2022

He laughed a lot when he was on the stand so I think it's more of the same thing. It doesn't take any of this seriously. He's probably doodling.— Numb (@Lowreane) May 5, 2022

On advise from counsel— NaomiCBennett (@seshat360) May 5, 2022

Optically, it is a bad look and a tactical mistake by #JohnnyDepp’s attorneys. If #AmberHeard’s allegations are corroborated by even one independent witness, he will look exactly like a domestic abuser who is in denial about being an abuser. #DeppvHeard https://t.co/XTDNEtplIb— Matt Tympanick (@TympanickLaw) May 5, 2022

Everyone saying he's scared but he was fine laughing and looking at amber when they played an audio of him screaming at her or the many times he's been having a laugh when they exposed him (his disturbing texts)#IStandWithAmberHeard https://t.co/heavt2LxPO— final girl (@Alexa2000s) May 5, 2022

Johnny Depp’s agent recently testified that the actor was to receive $22.5 million (Rs 172 crores) to star in the sixth ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film, but Disney decided to go “in a different direction" after Amber Heard published an op-ed reviving her domestic abuse allegations.

